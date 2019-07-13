Photo: Tom Szczerbowski (Getty Images)

In August Richie Incognito walked into the funeral home in charge of burying his father and told those working that he needed access to his dead father’s body so he could cut off his head.



Incognito told the workers that if he didn’t get access to his father’s dead body that he was going to shoot the workers. The funeral home workers called the police and according to the police report, guns were found in Incognito’s truck.

Incognito was not in the NFL during this time.

Incognito pled guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in March, and the Oakland Raiders signed him two months later. On Friday the NFL, the same league that is actively working to white ball former quarterback Colin Kaepernick whose only crime has been protesting for black lives, handed down their sentence for Incognito’s lawless and disturbing behavior.

Two games. That’s it.

That’s all that threatening to shoot up a funeral home and the sick request of wanting to saw off your dead father’s head carries. Meanwhile protesting Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job for the outlandish crime of protesting black death during white America’s beloved national anthem. At this point I’m convinced that white America wants to have a threesome with the American flag and the national anthem in Russian prostitute pee-soaked bed.

Incognito’s entire career has been a walking embarrassment to the league that continues to take back domestic abusers, drug users, violent criminals and openly racist assholes like Incognito.

The NFL has proven that they don’t give a shit about anything that happens off the field as long as the player brings that same crazy energy onto it. Incognito is a four-time Pro Bowler and that’s all the Raiders saw when they signed him. The Raiders, like every other team in the NFL, wants to win and they don’t care if Incognito cut his dead father’s head off and wore it into the locker room on a dookie gold rope as long as he could help protect Derek Carr and keep him upright.

The only way that the NFL takes a stand against a player is if they do the outrageous like kneeling during the national anthem, and then the NFL knows how to put its foot down on a player’s neck.

Just ask Colin Kaepernick who’s yet to threaten to shoot or behead anyone and who still doesn’t have an NFL home.