If Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross decides to follow through on his plans to host an elaborate reelection fundraiser for his lord and master Donald Trump, he might want to confer with some of the players on his team beforehand.

On Wednesday morning, Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills gave his boss the finger when he shared the following tweet with his thousands of followers:



“You can’t have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” he wrote. The caption accompanied a screenshot from the website RISE to Win, a nonprofit that prides itself on “harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations.”



For those out the loop, Trump has proven himself to be a perpetual fear monger and divisive force time and time again, both in and outside of sports. He’s had plenty to say about the influx of national anthem protests, both in the NFL and in other sports, and many cite his discriminatory rhetoric as a contributing factor to an increase in hate crimes throughout the country, as well as the most recent mass shootings that occurred in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

But of course, when you’re rich and white, these types of egregious offenses are typically ignored as long as Trump continues to peddle policies that pad Ross’ pockets. And when you own the Dolphins, Soul Cycle, my beloved Equinox, and God knows what else, who has the time to be compassionate for the plight of the rest of humankind?

I have no idea how this will all play out, but if the Dolphins boycott their own boss and go 0-16 this upcoming season, I wouldn’t even be mad.