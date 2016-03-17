News Outlets Agree That Obama’s Pick for Supreme Court Justice Should Be Considered Accordingly

President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court, announced Wednesday, appears to meet with the overwhelming approval of the nation’s editorial pages, according to an informal survey.

The opinion writers are validating Obama’s statement that the majority of the public is opposed to the declaration by Senate Republicans that they will refuse to consider any nomination until the next president is elected.

Jim Morin, editorial cartoonist at the Miami Herald, poked fun at the Republicans with a cartoon that showed a man calling out to an elephant, “You flouted the Constitution by refusing to consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee. Then Hillary won the election and Democrats took back the Senate. . . ..”

The next panel shows the man out of view telling the elephant, “Meet your new Supreme Court Justice!” Portrayed is a toothy Barack Obama in judicial robes.

Despite the favorable reaction to Garland, who is chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, some journalists of color noted disappointment that a person of color was not chosen.

April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks asked White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest, “There is a segment of this country, your constituents, who was hopeful from day one that there would be a Supreme Court nominee who could possibly — not necessarily, but possibly fill the shoes of Thurgood Marshall,” the nation’s first African American Supreme Court justice. “And their hopes have been dashed now. They’re feeling that there’s no more chance. What do you say to some of those people who were hopeful — were in the Rose Garden when the President made the announcement today, and they’re supporting the President but they’re still somewhat hurt by not having that potential?”

Earnest replied, “Well, April, I can tell you that the President considered a diverse array of candidates, and I think that’s what you’d expect considering the diverse array of individuals that the White House consulted in advance of the President making his decision. The President took that advice quite seriously and considered a diverse array of candidates.

“The President ultimately settled on Chief Judge Garland for one reason, and one reason only, and that is simply that he believes that Chief Judge Garland is the best person in America to do that job. And that’s how the President made the decision.

“At the same time, April, I can tell you that the President himself has talked on a number of occasions about how important it is to ensure that the federal bench is as diverse as the rest of the country. And when you take a look at the President’s track record, it’s quite strong. . . . “

Aaron Morrison of International Business Times wrote that other people of color were similarly disappointed. “For years, members of the black, Latino and Asian communities have seen opportunity in Obama’s presidency to make the nation’s government more representative of a U.S. population that is more than 40 percent nonwhite,” Morrison wrote.

“They had urged the president to make history and choose an African-American female or an Asian-American as the next court justice, while also pledging to put pressure on the Republican senators who’ve vowed to block any nominee put forward until the next president is sworn in. While activists said Wednesday they recognized that Garland may have been the president’s absolute best choice among a handful of vetted candidates, they also expressed some disappointment that racial progress on the nation’s highest court will be deferred. . . .”

In the Daily News in New York, activist Shaun King, now a News columnist, wrote of Garland, “He seems to be a genuinely decent, moderate man with a brilliant legal mind, but he’s a worst-case scenario for those of us who are passionate about criminal justice reform. On this issue, he is a true conservative and runs the risk of actually pushing the court to the right. . . .”

[Benjamin Crump, president of the National Bar Association, told SiriusXM radio host Joe Madison on Thursday, “We would have liked President Obama to nominate an African American, especially an African American woman.” (audio)]

Those views were far from the institutional positions of editorial pages, however.

The Los Angeles Times, for example, wrote, “The stubborn refusal of Senate Republicans to consider any Supreme Court nominee offered by President Obama would be outrageous, regardless of whom the president selected to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia. But Obama’s announcement Wednesday that he will nominate Merrick Garland, a moderate federal appeals court judge who has won bipartisan praise during a long and distinguished legal career, puts the Republicans’ irresponsibility and cheap partisanship in even starker relief.

“Garland, 63, is the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, on which he served with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who once said that ‘any time Judge Garland disagrees, you know you’re in a difficult area.’

“Incredibly, Obama and Garland had barely finished a Rose Garden news conference before prominent Republicans reiterated that they would refuse to give Garland fair consideration. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) dusted off the specious argument that because Obama is in his final year as president, his exercise of his appointment power must be held hostage to the results of the November election. ‘Give the people a voice in the filling of this vacancy,’ McConnell pleaded.

“This is a preposterous argument, and a cynical one to boot. The relevant vote of ‘the people’ in this situation is their decision to support Barack Obama for president in 2008 and again in 2012. Perhaps sensing that his assertion was unconvincing, McConnell also cited a non-existent ‘Biden Rule,’ which supposedly holds that the Senate shouldn’t vote on Supreme Court nominations in a presidential election year. . . .”

Stephen Henderson, a black journalist who is editor of the Detroit Free Press editorial page, wrote, “Obama’s pick for Scalia’s seat is masterful. Merrick Garland is about the least noxious liberal nominee you can imagine, from a conservative perspective. He’s thoughtful, patient, noncombative, and his opinions defy ideological classification. Sometimes, he sees the law through a liberal lens, but more often, he’s extremely resolutely moderate, sometimes even conservative.

“Other judges love Merrick Garland, something I remember from the five terms I spent covering the U.S. Supreme Court, just down the road from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia [Circuit], where Garland has sat since the late 1990s. . . .”

The Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times noted that Garland is a native son, with the Tribune displaying an “interactive map” featuring photos from Garland’s yearbook.

“Garland, 63, grew up in north suburban Lincolnwood,” the Sun-Times wrote. “That fact jumps out for us. He’s a hometown boy! We admit to a little local pride. In all other ways, Garland fits the mold of superb Supreme Court nominees of the past who have drawn strong bipartisan support. . . .”

Denver Post editor Gregory L. Moore on Tuesday resigned from the paper he has led through a period of tumult and transformation,” the newspaper reported Tuesday afternoon.

“Moore, 61, who led the paper to four Pulitzer Prizes during his 14-year tenure, will depart on April 1.

” ‘The Denver Post will continue its outstanding work,’ he said. ‘There is strong and stable leadership in place. But it’s time for a fresh voice to lead from the corner office. After 14 years, I’ve decided it’s time for new challenges and I will step down as editor of this great newspaper.’

“Publisher Mac Tully said a national search for Moore’s replacement will begin soon. In the interim, news director Lee Ann Colacioppo will lead the newsroom. She also is a candidate for the job. . . .”

Moore, who came to Denver from the Boston Globe, is among 11 African American top editors at daily newspapers, according to a tally maintained by Don Hudson, executive editor, of the Decatur (Ala.) Daily, for the National Association of Black Journalists.

The others are Kevin Aldridge, editor, Cox Ohio newspapers, Journal-News in Hamilton and Middletown Journal; Dean Baquet, executive editor, the New York Times; Michael Days, editor, Philadelphia Daily News; Hudson; Avido Khahaifa, editor of the Orlando Sentinel Media Group, recently given the additional title of publisher; Sherrie Marshall, executive editor, Telegraph Media Group, Macon, Ga.; Hollis Towns, executive editor and vice president of news, Asbury Park Press, Neptune, N.J., Mark Rochester, editor, the Herald, Rock Hill, S.C., and Jill Nevels-Haun, executive editor, Monroe (Mich.) News.

John X. Miller, managing editor of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal, announced two weeks ago he was leaving for the Undefeated, the new ESPN website on race, sports and culture.

The Post also wrote, “Moore told the newsroom Tuesday afternoon that he felt some of the paper’s most creative thinking had been done in the face of shrinking resources.”

The recent departure of an editorial writer left editorial page editor Vince Carroll as essentially the Post’s lone editorial writer. “And that means there will be days when publishing a locally written editorial won’t be possible,” as Corey Hutchins reported Feb. 26 for the Columbia Journalism Review.

In 2012, the Post announced that it was eliminating its copy desk. Instead of dedicated copy editors, reporters and assignment editors would be responsible for copy editing duties, which would be spread throughout the newsroom, according to the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas.

Moore told managers before Tuesday’s newsroom meeting, “I couldn’t have asked for a better run — or a better team,” the Post reported.

Westword, an alternative newspaper in Denver, told readers, “We’re told the meeting was announced with little notice, but those who attended immediately knew something important was going on given the presence of cameras, as well as publisher Mac Tully and union head Tony Mulligan.

” ‘All good things must come to an end,’ Moore told the journalists gathered before him, adding, ‘I know many people here thought I would only be here for a short while…but here we are, fourteen years later.’

“Moore stressed that ‘this is something I chose. It was not imposed on me.’

“Nonetheless, Moore made note of the many departures from the staff during his years in charge when referring to a staff photo snapped shortly after the Post won a Pulitzer prize for its coverage of the Aurora theater shooting. . . .”

Westword quoted from a 2002 piece it published about Moore that said his “hiring has gotten plenty of attention, in large part because he’s black — which shouldn’t be a big deal but is, thanks to the predominantly pale hue of Colorado’s media power structure. On the day he took the job, Moore instantly became the most prominent African-American in the history of Colorado journalism.

“Opening this door is ‘a point of pride,’ [then-publisher Dean] Singleton says, but he emphasizes that race ‘played absolutely no role whatsoever in my decision to want him in Denver. What’s important to me is that he’s a born leader who knows how to evaluate talent and knows how to lead it.’

“Dan Kennedy, longtime media columnist for the Boston Phoenix, a weekly alternative newspaper, underlines this point. ‘It’s not surprising that a lot of people have dwelled on Greg Moore being black, but he’s also an editor, and a damned good one. Although being an African-American is important to who he is, it’s strictly incidental to the fact that he’s a very good editor.’

“Moore’s qualifications appear to be quite strong. Born in Cleveland, he is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University who joined the staff of the Dayton Journal Herald in 1976 before jumping to the Cleveland Plain Dealer four years later. After shifting from reporting to editing, he signed up as assistant metro editor with the [Boston] Globe in 1986. At the time he was named managing editor at the paper, in 1994, he was a regional director of the National Association of Black Journalists.

“But Matthew Storin, then the Globe’s editor, told the NABJ Journal that he would benefit from doing the right thing every bit as much as Moore would: ‘This is a high-profile job we’ve given him, and when I announced it, I presumed that some people might wonder if he got the promotion because he’s a person of color. I said, ‘Sure, in a way he did. If you had someone that good and you could also add to the diversity of your senior staff, you’d be crazy not to promote him.’ People understand what I mean, because they know he’s that good.”

Benjamin Mullin added Tuesday for the Poynter Institute, “Digital First Media has undergone tumult of its own in the years since Moore was named editor at The Post. Steady declines in print revenue have afflicted the chain, which has over time shed more than 100 newsroom jobs under the parentage of primary owner Alden Global Capital. A thwarted attempt by the company to sell itself for $400 million in 2015 was followed by the departure of former CEO John Paton. Thunderdome, an attempt to centralize news production of national news in a single New York newsroom, imploded in 2014 and was followed shortly by the departure of former top editor Jim Brady. . . .”

Journal-isms readers might recall that in 2012, Moore agreed to answer their questions about coverage of the mass shooting at an Aurora, Colo., movie theater that killed 12 people and wounded dozens. “We had some people on the scene for 17 hours,” he said.

According to the Post, Moore said Tuesday, “Over the past 14 years, I’ve worked assiduously to make The Denver Post the best it can be. From historic floods, tragic wildfires, the anguish of Aurora, to the joys of Super Bowl 50, our newspaper has been committed to telling the stories, just as they happened. That’s the trademark of a great newspaper — getting the facts and reliably relaying that information to the community. Nothing more, nothing less.” [Updated March 16]

National Association of Black Journalists: NABJ Congratulates Gregory L. Moore, Expresses Concern by Decline in Black Newspaper Editors

“The Associated Press is significantly expanding its coverage of race and ethnicity issues and their impact on the United States,” the news cooperative announced on Tuesday.

“The existing team, under the direction of Race and Ethnicity Editor Sonya Ross, will increase in number with reporters, photographers, videographers and others from across the country dedicated to delving more deeply into the race issues of the day, including a sharp focus on the 2016 campaign and its impact on people of color.

” ‘Events of the past year have underscored just how much this coverage matters. There is an increased industry demand for it, and we intend to meet that demand,’ said Ross.

“The team consists of veteran journalists based in Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., who consistently break news and produce well-received enterprise on trends and issues. . . .” They are: Jesse Holland and Jeannie Ohm, Washington; Felicia Fonseca, Flagstaff, Ariz.; Russell Contreras, Albuquerque, N.M.; Janie Har, San Francisco; Jeff Karoub, Detroit; Greg Moore, Milwaukee; Jay Reeves, Alabama; Errin Whack, Philadelphia; and Kim Johnson, Dallas.

“Although one [is] a New York millionaire and the other a former golden glove boxer from Clio, Alabama, there are similarities in their races for president,” Jim Bennett wrote Wednesday for al.com. Bennett was a reporter for the Birmingham (Ala.) Post-Herald from 1961 to 1971.

“Each appeared on the political scene as unlikely candidates for the leader of the free world, both appealed to voters who felt they were being ignored by an out-of-touch political leadership and each brought cheering crowds to their feet with fiery bombast,” Bennett continued.

“Donald Trump and George Wallace turned the political world on its proverbial ear. In doing so, they perplexed the pundits and confounded the media, some of which blamed them for political divisiveness. Populists upset the status quo.

“Gov. Wallace, if you might recall, not only called for [states’] rights, he also declared he was a self-proclaimed champion of the working class against big government; same as Trump. Both were tough on crime and critical of people in Washington ‘who don’t know what they are doing.’

“Wallace said they reminded him of people who ‘can’t park their bicycles straight.’

“Both were capable of packing Madison Square Garden or the Cleveland Convention Center to the consternation of their more liberal opponents. Both have been critical of the U.S. Supreme Court, although not the same decisions.

“As a reporter, I was assigned to cover Wallace in his presidential bids both in 1964 and 1968. In Democratic primaries in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Maryland in 1964, Wallace got a third of the vote running against three surrogates backed by President Johnson. Trump is expected to do well in these three states as well, having already carried 18 states including Alabama and most of the South. . . .”

“The March 15 primary elections handed five victories to Hillary Clinton, giving the former secretary of State a 1,094-to-774 pledged delegate lead, by the New York Times‘ count, heading into the second half of the primary season,” Adam Johnson wrote Wednesday for Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting.

“Bernie Sanders, while well behind, is still a viable candidate and is very much staying in the race. One wouldn’t know this, however, from watching last night’s cable news coverage, because the three major 24-hour news networks — CNN, MSNBC and Fox News — cut away from Sanders’ speech. As the Huffington Post reported late Tuesday night:

” ‘Fox News, CNN and MSNBC all declined to carry Sanders’ speech, instead offering punditry about the evening, with the chyrons promising, ‘AWAITING TRUMP’ and ‘STANDING BY FOR TRUMP.’

“Hillary Clinton last week got similarly dissed by the networks in favor of Trump.

“This pecking order follows a similar pattern: The media prioritizes Trump, then Clinton, and, if there’s time left over, Sanders. . . .”

Johnson also made the point in a discussion Monday on the “Room for Debate” page of the New York Times.

“Why is that when black people are killed, either the story is ignored, or at best, it gets only second or third-tier coverage?” David A. Love wrote Monday for theGrio.com.

“The news last week coming out of Wilkinsburg, Pa. (Allegheny County adjacent to Pittsburgh) is heartbreaking and shocking to the conscience. A team of two gunmen gunned down and killed five people, including a pregnant woman, and seriously wounded two others at a backyard cookout.

“The death of the fetus was ruled as a homicide, which raised the death toll to six. One of the victims was shot 50 times, and one of the attackers even used an AK-47 rifle to shoot his victims in the head. By all accounts, this was a military-style operation.

“Drugs were not ruled out as a possible motive. Although we might not know the whole story, this much is certain: The victims were black, no white folks were involved, and apparently this was not the work of ISIS. So, in other words, keep moving, nothing to see here.

“And it is not that the ambush-style mass murder was not covered in the media but rather that it was covered in a manner that is customary when black lives are at stake — or should we say, when black deaths are involved.

“Even in a nation that, far too often, is accustomed to mass shootings, these mass shootings still make front page news. However, no one seems to care about the murder of poor black people, and so the story is buried. . . .”

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences apologized on Tuesday for the Asian jokes on the Feb. 28 Oscar telecast, after receiving a protest letter signed by 25 AMPAS members, including Ang Lee,” Tim Gray reported for Variety.

Anita Busch added Wednesday for Deadline Hollywood, “The Academy leadership has decided to meet with its 24 members to hear them out and figure out solutions moving forward in regards to the Asian community and sensitivity issues. This comes after AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson issued a pro-forma apology letter yesterday to the group who were upset over Asians being used as the butt of jokes that perpetuated stereotypes to a worldwide audience during the Oscar telecast.

“After more correspondence to the Academy leadership yesterday challenging the organization for failing to address any “concrete” steps to make sure that Asians are treated with respect, the Academy said they would make time to meet. Yesterday, after the letter from the 24 was made public, AMPAS sent out a press release noting that they had made changes to its board to reflect diversity and then issued the apology. . . .”

Krithika Varagur wrote Tuesday for Huffington Post, “Last month’s Oscars was mired in controversy in light of the fact that every actor nominated for an award was white. What’s more, host Chris Rock engaged in a tasteless gag involving three children of Asian descent, whom he described as “accountants” and suggested were involved in child labor. Sacha Baron Cohen, in his ‘Ali G’ alter-ego, also made a crude joke about Asian men.

“In the days immediately following the telecast, Asian-Americans and the news media spoke out strongly against the racist jokes, which seemed to go against the inclusive spirit of the diversity-focused telecast. . . .”

Noelle Hanrahan, a spokesman for Mumia Abu-Jamal, the former Pennsylvania journalist convicted of killing a policeman, issued an alert Wednesday that said, “We are concerned about Mumia’s deteriorating health, as has been witnessed in recent weeks by his visiting doctor, clergy, counselors, teachers, family and friends. Evidence of intensifying hepatitis C symptoms and possible development of the diabetes that nearly killed him a year ago calls for immediate and appropriate treatment. . . .” Keith Cook, Abu-Jamal’s brother, said in a petition, “Mumia is very ill. I was in the waiting room of the Intensive Care Unit, just feet from where he lay nearly dying, for 28 long hours in Pottsville, PA before the guards would let me see him. . . .”

“The New York Times has issued a fresh set of guidelines governing the use of anonymous sourcing in its journalism,” Joe Pompeo reported Tuesday for capitalnewyork.com. “The new rules mandate that story leads based on anonymous sourcing must be submitted to one of the paper’s top three editors for advance approval. . . .” More from Public Editor Margaret Sullivan.

The Philadelphia Inquirer called Monday for the federal government’s immigrant detention center in Berks County, Pa., to be closed. “What the federal government has permitted at the Berks center is a horrible way to treat those trying to stay alive by fleeing here for protection,” an editorial said. “The oppressive conditions appear to have been part of a calculated policy to deter those fleeing violence in their home countries from coming to the United States: Word would get out that if they came here, months of harsh detention awaited them. . . .”

“Janelle Rodriguez, senior vice president in charge of editorial for NBC News, is adding cable network MSNBC’s daytime coverage to her portfolio,” Stephen Battaglio reported Tuesday for the Los Angeles Times. “Rodriguez, who joined NBC News in late 2014, has already been involved in aligning MSNBC more closely with the broadcast news division. The network has moved away from progressive political opinion during the day for more breaking news coverage, a directional change made after Andy Lack was named chairman of NBC News and MSNBC last March. . . .”

“The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to expand the public’s access to government records, after a year of delay,” Mario Trujillo reported Tuesday for the Hill. “The Senate’s move means both chambers have now passed similar proposals to strengthen the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Differences will still need to be resolved before the measure makes it to President Obama’s desk — potentially forcing the administration’s hand on a bill it has previously lobbied against. . . .”

“In 2015, the guests on the five Sunday morning political talk shows were once again overwhelmingly white, conservative, and male in every category measured. This represents little change from previous Media Matters studies of Sunday show guests in 2013 and 2014,” Rob Savillo reported Tuesday for Media Matters for America. “Continuing our annual Sunday shows project,” Media Matters “conducted a detailed review of guest appearances in 2015 on five Sunday morning political talk shows that often set the media and political agenda for the week: ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos, CBS’ Face the Nation with John Dickerson, Fox Broadcasting Co.’s Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, and CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper. . . .”

“Madhulika Sikka, the former NPR News executive editor who joined the digital media startup Mic in September 2015, has left the company, a spokeswoman confirmed to Ad Age,” Jeremy Barr reported on Tuesday. “Her last day as executive editor was Friday, March 11. . . .”

“Publishers and leaders from the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), a trade group of more than 200 Black-owned media companies, and from the 400-plus member National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP) recently held a historic three-day summit in Washington, D.C. that featured an all-star roster of speakers, meetings on Capitol Hill, and the enshrinement of the late Gerri Warren into The Gallery of Distinguished Black Publishers,” Stacy M. Brown reported Wednesday for the NNPA News Wire. Warren was publisher of the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint.

“Paul Martinez has been named Fortune’s new creative director,” Chris O’Shea reported Tuesday for FishbowlNY. “Martinez most recently served as Maxim’s creative director. Previously, Martinez worked as creative director of Men’s Journal for six years. He has also worked for Marie Claire, GQ and Bon Appétit. . . .”

“Attributing it to an internal ‘restructuring,’ CNN en Español today canceled its 11 am ET news program ‘Actualidad en Vivo,’ ” Veronica Villafañe reported Tuesday for her Media Moves site. “Lucía Navarro, who had anchored the one-hour show since its inception 3 years ago, is now out of a job. . . .”

“The team behind a recent documentary about the Black Panthers credits the film’s record-breaking TV ratings and social media buzz in part to an audience-engagement strategy in the works for more than a year,” Henry Schneider reported Monday for Current.org. “Director Stanley Nelson’s The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution, which aired on PBS Feb. 16 . . . received a 1.2 rating in Nielsen Overnight Metered Markets, the highest ever for an Independent Lens film . . .”

A growing number of Indian journalists “say they are increasingly facing a backlash for producing work that raises questions or criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government or his Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP. The crackdowns are happening as journalists try to cover a nationwide debate on how Indian patriotism should be defined — as Hindu or multicultural, devout or secular — and whether dissent should be tolerated,” Katy Daigle and Anna Mathews reported Wednesday for the Associated Press.