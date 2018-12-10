Screenshot: NYPD Hate Crime Task Force

NYPD are searching for a 5’11” man between 50 and 60 years old who berated and subsequently assaulted a woman based upon his assumption of her sexuality.

On November 30th at about 5 p.m., the victim and another woman were riding the E-train bound for manhattan when her eventual attacker began hurling homophobic slurs in her direction.

Advertisement

Police say the suspect eventually punched his victim in the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground. She was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a fractured spine.

A still image, shown above, was released by NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force along with video footage of the incident.

Advertisement

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips may also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.