New York Jets Sign Nat King Cole's Grandson Wyatt Ray to Practice Squad

The New York Jets signed Wyatt Ray to its practice squad this week.

Ray is the 23-year-old grandson of the late entertainment pioneer Nat King Cole and nephew of the Grammy Award winning chanteuse Natalie Cole.

Ray’s mother Casey and aunt Timolin are twin younger sisters of the legendary singer.

According to the Associated Press, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound baller was initially signed by Cleveland in May as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College.

“The fact Ray went undrafted is a shock in itself considering he was viewed as a Day 3 talent by most outlets and he had a more than solid career at Boston College,” Josh Keatley reported for Brownswire.com in May.

“He certainly has enough traits to develop into a quality starter in the NFL,” he concluded.

The NFL Draft tracker gave Wray a 5.32 prospect grade, as they listed his strengths and weaknesses:

“His wingspan is a plus in his favor and he flashes potential as a developmental pass rusher”

The site also noted he “Needs to play faster and keep motor turned up in backside pursuit.”

On Twitter today, Wray thanked his former Boston College coach Barry Gallup, retweeting a message extolling his virtues.

“Wyatt Ray is a very hard worker and will be a asset to any NFL Team,” he said.