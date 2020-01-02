New York City ‘Subway Snatcher’ Says He Was Trying to Save Woman, Seeking Boxing Match With People Who Beat Him Up

Photo : Getty Images

Who was it who once said that social media will be the death of society?

The New York City man who was caught on camera literally picking up a sleeping woman on a subway and carrying her off is now chasing fame on the ’Gram.

Advertisement

And he’s trying to promote a boxing match with the men who beat his ass after the video went viral, according to the New York Daily News.

In a video posted to Instagram, Sonny Alloway said he was trying to help the unnamed woman after she allegedly told him that she needed his help.

“She was like, this dude is holding me hostage,” Alloway claims. “I said, then get off the train. She was like, nah, he’s gonna beat me up.”

Advertisement

He said he arranged with her ahead of time that he would pick her up and move her off the train, and that he was surprised when she started yelling.

The incident, captured on camera, occurred early Sunday morning on a 6 train in the Bronx. The video shows a teenage girl screaming as he lugs her out of a subway during a stop in the Bronx.

Advertisement

“What the f—-?” she yells. “Let me go! What are you doing? Let me go!”

The 48-year-old father of five was arrested and reportedly charged with unlawful imprisonment, though in the Instagram post, he claims that the police cleared his name and released him.

Advertisement

Alloway told the Daily News that he was attacked three separate times after the video went viral. Another viral video shows him being punched and kicked in the head.

Now he wants to settle the score, for a price tag.

“I definitely want to put a boxing match together. Any of them who wants to step in the ring with me, if they can knock me out they’ll get $5,000.”

Advertisement

Oh dear.

