New Jersey Corrections Officer Seen Mocking George Floyd's Death on Track to be Fired

Screenshot : NBC News

Earlier this month, a video went viral depicting a group of white counter-protesters during a rally against police brutality in New Jersey. During the video, two of the counter-protesters are seen on the ground, mocking the way in which George Floyd died. One the men seen in the video was identified as a New Jersey corrections officer and is now on track to lose his job.



Advertisement

NBC News reports that the New Jersey Department of Corrections has issued a tweet saying that removal charges have been filed against the man seen in the video. “The Officer was placed on non-pay status pending a due process hearing as part of the regular procedure for government unionized employees,” the tweet said.



PBA 105, the union that represents corrections officers, has identified the man as Joseph DeMarco. The union also announced that DeMarco had been suspended from the organization. “PBA 105 have brought union charges against Mr. DeMarco and he is suspended from our organization. We do not support any member of this association that does anything outside the scope of our duties as Correctional Police Officers,” union president William Sullivan told NBC News.



Advertisement

From NBC News:



Sullivan said DeMarco works at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg. A spokesman for the Department of Corrections, John Cokos, said in a statement Friday in response to an inquiry about the officer’s identity and work history that it was “not making the individual’s name public at this time.” The statement said the individual involved in the video is a senior correctional officer who was hired on March 25, 2002, and who has worked at both Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison.

On Jun. 8, in Franklin Township, a group of protestors were on their way to a rally when a group of men could be seen in front of a sign that said “All Lives Matter” and a pickup truck covered in pro-Trump memorabilia. A man could be seen kneeling on another man’s neck, making a clear mockery of George Floyd who died after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. One of the men seen in the video with DeMarco was identified as a FedEx employee and was fired only hours after the video went viral. “We do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in this video. The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx.” FedEx said in a statement sent to NBC News.

White people, should you feel the irrational need to be outwardly racist in public just remember the words of this woman.