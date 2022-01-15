Documentaries are all about the subject. Without an interesting subject, it’s hard to sit through 90 minutes of interviews and archival footage. This is not a problem for Maurice Hines.



Famed performer Maurice Hines is letting viewers in on his legendary career and his relationship with his superstar brother Gregory Hines in the new documentary Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back, which premieres on Starz in February.

“Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back is a portrait of the charismatic song-and-dance man from his tap-dancing childhood to today. Maurice and friends—Chita Rivera, Mercedes Ellington and Debbie Allen—tell tales from his seven-decade career, including Broadway shows, a co-starring role in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Cotton Club and about his loving yet complex relationship with his superstar brother, the late Gregory Hines. Ever battling the challenges of being a gay, black man in show biz, Maurice shares his story with humor and grace.”

Directed by John Carluccio and recorded over three years, “the film magically intercuts rare archival footage with present-day moments, interviews and candid conversations with Maurice from age 73 to 75.”

Even if you’re not familiar with Maurice Hines, you are completely charmed by him five minutes into the film. His confidence, love of the business and charisma make it impossible to not be drawn into his story.

This is a man who was made to be a performer, and he just wants to share his gift with the audience. His love and appreciation for dance is beautiful.

“We’re thrilled that our film will have a chance to reach a wider audience on STARZ, both from streaming and cable TV viewers,” says Carluccio. “As an overarching theme, I hope viewers gain a better understanding of the nuances of familial love. I recontextualize archival clips, featuring the celebrated Gregory, so they are now viewed through the lens of the lesser-known brother. Contrasting the creative paths of the brothers helps give meaning to Maurice’s point of view and reveals how it affects him today. This story of ‘the other brother’ is both personal and universal, and we invite viewers to step into the shoes of this lovable agitator and showbiz survivor.”

The film is at its best during his tap dance scenes. His tapping is so crisp and clean, it’s entrancing. It’s also immensely cool to see Maurice and Gregory perform together, as their chemistry is just pure fun to watch.

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back is a beautiful portrait of an entertainer who was destined to be on stage, and the fascinating journey that got him and his brother there.