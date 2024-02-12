Breaking Bad News for Former Georgia Cop Who Shot Black Man During Towing Dispute

Updated as of 4/4/2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET

The former cop who was charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man on his front lawn during a towing dispute just got some more bad news beyond his firing from the department. Now, his fate lies with a jury.

As expected, ex-officer Mac Bailey Marquette tried to use his “stand your ground rights” and qualified immunity privileges as law enforcement to exempt him from prosecution in the 2023 shooting death of Steven Perkins. However, NBC reports that argument fell flat for him in court as Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott ruled against the self-defense bit, writing that Perkins committed no crime at the time of the officers’ arrival on his property and noted that the cop was not allowed to be involved in the repossession of Perkins’ vehicle anyway.

Marquette was fired from the Decatur Police Department following the incident. Now, he’s is headed to trial in June so a jury can decide whether he was justified in the shooting.

What Happened?

Marquette was identified as the officer who responded to Perkins’ home the evening of September 29, 2023. Authorities say a tow truck driver called the cops to report that Perkins allegedly threatened him with a firearm while he tried to repossess his truck. In home surveillance footage from a neighbor’s house, Marquette is seen sneaking from around the back of Perkins’ home as the tow truck attempted to take the vehicle again. Within seconds of seeing Perkins emerge from inside the home with his firearm, Marquette announced himself but shot him before Perkins had a chance to respond.

The 23-year-old ex-cop was one of three officers fired in connection to the incident and a fourth was suspended. Marquette was only on the force since 2020. Now, he is facing a murder charge.

Read more from WAAY TV:

Mac Bailey Marquette, 23, entered the plea Wednesday. He also waived his March 4 arraignment hearing. Liz Young, Marquette’s lawyer, released this statement Friday: “Officer Marquette was serving his community as a police officer on September 29, 2023, when he acted in defense of his life and others. We are disappointed he is being prosecuted for such a clear case of self-defense and justified force. Officer Marquette adamantly denies any wrongdoing and his defense team will work zealously on his behalf.

Perkins’ family maintained in a previous statement that the car payments were up to date, which they said means the vehicle should not have been towed.

Marquette previously pleaded not guilty to the murder charge he faces.