New Development in Case of Florida Deputy Accused of Fatally Shooting US Airman in His Own Home

The family of Roger Fortson, the Black Air Force airman who was shot and killed by a Florida police officer, is taking new steps to get justice for their loved one. Now, the officer in question is facing more trouble than a potential criminal charge. All of the tension stems from one question, was the officer even supposed to be at Forston’s house in the first place?

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage in connection to the incident from last May. The video shows an officer approaching Fortson’s apartment door, knocking and shouting, “Sheriff’s office, open the door!” Forston is then seen seconds later partially opening the door with a firearm in hand down by his side. Within milliseconds of the officer ordering him to step back and to drop his weapon, he shot Fortson six times.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump claims the 23-year-old airman did not initially hear the officer knock at his apartment door nor announce himself. A witness who was on FaceTime with Fortson during the incident heard him call out toward the door but with no response. Therefore, he armed himself for safety. Crump also said based on dispatcher audio, the officer was investigating a domestic violence incident and showed up to the wrong apartment.

Now, the fallen airman’s family is ready to take justice into their own hands in the form of a wrongful death lawsuit. Crump said he accuses former Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Duran of “excessive and unconstitutional deadly force.” The lawsuit also attributes Duran’s actions to a lack of training and supervision by the sheriff’s office.

“I want accountability because he was 23. I want accountability because he had a life ahead of him. I want accountability because he was in his own home,” said Fortson’s mother, Meka, in a press conference.

In addition to the lawsuit, Duran faces a charge of manslaughter with a firearm. He plead not guilty.