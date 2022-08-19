Netflix is revisiting one of Team USA’s most thrilling Olympic moments in a new documentary.



Per a press release provided to The Root, the streaming network will release The Redeem Team on Oct. 7. Executive produced by Redeem Team gold medalists Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, the film follows the star-studded squad as it tries to return to the top of the podium after the United States’ shocking bronze medal at the Athens games in 2004.

“What makes [the Redeem Team] significant is that unlike every American basketball team, these guys had lost not once, not twice, but three times...The bloom was off the rose with USA basketball,” director Jon Weinbach told Netflix blog Tudum. “I wanted to remind people why it was a redemption.”

Along with Wade, James and head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski the doc also features Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and archival interviews with the late Kobe Bryant. They played alongside Jason Kidd, Dwight Howard and Chris Bosh as the U.S. defeated Spain 118-107 to win gold.

Since many of these players remain close friends, this is bound to be an emotional watch. I imagine things get particularly hard as they talk about Kobe.

“I felt that the guys really wanted to talk about this. They’ve all won stuff. They’ve all done incredible things,” Weinbach said. “But I think the enthusiasm, the candor and the emotion they brought showed that they wanted to honor the memory of the team and the significance of it. At one point, we were six for six in interviews that ended in tears. It was so clearly emotional for the guys on this team.”

For three-time NBA champion Wade, the project is about more than acknowledging the team’s success. He also wants viewers to appreciate how much the entire experience of playing on the world stage meant to these superstars.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team—The Redeem Team!”

The Redeem Team debuts on Netflix Oct. 7.