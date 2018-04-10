Screenshot: Sacramento Bee

A Sacramento, Calif. man will probably no longer be as quick to call 911 in the future, knowing that his call on March 18 led up to the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Dave Reiling was watching TV in his trailer when he heard the crash of glass breaking. As he looked outside he saw that two of his trucks’ windows were broken and a man in a hoodie nearby. And so he called 911 to report the incident.



Advertisement

What happened after is already well-known and well documented.

“It worries me to call 911 because you may get another cop out here and shoot somebody else. They got to get more training in,” Reiling told the Bee.

“It makes me never want to call 911 again,” he added. “They shot an innocent person.”

Advertisement

Police fired 20 rounds at the 22-year-old father as he stood in his grandparents’ backyard. The officers who killed Clark have yet to be identified because of threats. Those same officers feared that Clark had a gun on him, however, no weapon was recovered from the scene. Clark only had his cell phone.

Click here to view this www.sacbee.com embed.

When Reiling made the call, he had heard a noise on the street. He then heard another sound much closer to his trailer and went to investigate. That’s when he found his two trucks with their windows broken and the man standing next to the driver’s side of one.

Advertisement

“He busted two of my windows in and he broke the car’s window across the street from me,” Reiling told 911 dispatch in a recording that was released along with police body camera video.

“He was standing on the driver’s side door looking over the truck at me,” Reiling said. “I got my ball bat and started chasing him down the street.”

The man ran into a neighbor’s backyard and Reiling again called the police, telling the dispatcher that “the dogs are going crazy,” in the backyard where he believed the man had fled.

Advertisement

It is still not clear if Clark was the person Reiling saw prior to the shooting. When asked, Reiling couldn’t answer.

“I can’t tell you that because I didn’t see,” he said.

Of course, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has said he believed the suspect in the case to be Clark, but said that he could not “say factually it was him yet.”

Advertisement

Reiling stood on the street talking with the dispatcher until a helicopter and two patrol cars arrived on the scene. He was ordered inside. A few minutes later, the gunshots came.

“They shot somebody back there, Stephon, for a cellphone,” Reiling said, noting that he had watched the footage of the shooting.

Reiling didn’t personally know Clark, but acknowledged he had seen the young father a few times when Clark came to visit his grandparents. He knew some of the Clark family members better, occasionally repairing their cars when needed.