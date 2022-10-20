It’s October, which means HBCU homecoming season is in full swing. And if you’ve ever been to homecoming at an HBCU, you already know that it’s a whole vibe. And because you’re gonna want to leave a lasting impression with your friends (and your haters, and your crush who messed around on you with your roommate), you already know that you had better not even think of stepping onto the yard looking less than fresh.



If you don’t already have all of your outfits together, what’s wrong with you? But seriously, if you still need a little inspo for your homecoming looks, Pinterest has got you covered.



Searches for “HBCU Homecoming outfits” on the site were up 54 percent this year compared to 2021, a sign that people are planning on being outside in a big way this year. So the social media platform that’s all about image sharing teamed up with 45 creators of color, including HBCU alums like Tenicka Boyd, Blake Newby and Aysia B. And they got an assist from Pinterest creator and photographer Daniella Almona, who was on the ground at Clark Atlanta University to get shots of student street-style looks that ran the gamut of preppy casual to sporty chic.

Whether you’re looking to dress up or dress down, Pinterest’s Homecoming 2022 page has everything you need to look fly, from game day tailgating to nightlife. There, you’ll find lots of creative ways to rep your school or fraternity or sorority with style. Some of the most popular search trends include, “Howard University aesthetic,” “How to style a tennis skirt,” and “spacecore fashion.” I guess I’ve been out of school too long to understand what that last one is all about.