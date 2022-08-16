We know the credentials; 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA, three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA.

NBA player Carmelo Anthony has had a long, successful, and turbulent basketball career. Now, he’s producing a documentary for NBA fans to go through the journey all over again with him, according to Deadline.

Named after Anthony’s jersey number, we will follow the future NBA Hall of Famer from Baltimore to Syracuse to the NBA.

From Deadline:

Named after Anthony’s signature jersey, Seven will chronicle the life and career of the 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, starting with his childhood, diving into the good, the bad, and sometimes ugly experiences and learnings that shaped him into the man and the athlete that he is today.

Seven promises to reveal the truth behind notable moments throughout Anthony’s career, many of which he has never spoken about publicly before. The series will also take an introspective look at his life and who he is today — at practice, after games, with his family — through the lens of what it means to be an athlete, a celebrity, and most importantly, a human being.

Anthony is collaborating with Westbrook Studios and Falkon Entertainment to help the docuseries come to life. Anthony’s company, Creative 7, will produce the series.

In a statement to Deadline, Anthony said, “The biggest question everyone is probably thinking is – why now? Why choose this moment to tell my story? The short of it is I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth.”

He continued, “I look forward to viewers finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in my own words. Westbrook Studios, Falkon Entertainment and my team at Creative 7 have been immensely supportive of my vision for this project and I am proud that we have been able to make this series a reality.”