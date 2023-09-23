Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
N.J. Restaurant Owner Replies To NYT's David Brooks' Corny $78 Complaint: 'I Wonder Where He Ate At?'

Maurice Hallett of Smokehouse BBQ has responded to the columnist's viral photo.

Candace McDuffie
Conservative New York Times columnist David Brooks recently took to X/Twitter to complain about a meal that he purchased at Newark Liberty International Airport. He took a photo of his burger, fries and beverage with that caption:

“This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.”

Brooks’ food was from Smokehouse BBQ, located in Terminal A at Newark Airport. The viral image, which has sparked subsequent online posts mocking it, has caused the owner of the restaurant to speak out.

“Man, I wonder where he ate at??,” Maurice Hallett commented in an interview with NJ.com. Hallett also said that as soon as he saw the post, he “knew right away” that it was his restaurant.

The gag is a burger and fries at Smokehouse costs around $17 to $18, depending on the type of burger ordered at the airport restaurant. Hallett, like everyone else online, knew that the price Brooks cited didn’t make sense.

“He must’ve been knocking back a bunch of drinks,” Hallett remarked. Now, Smokehouse BBQ is making fun of the situation by offering the “D Brooks” special. It will consist of a burger, fries and a double shot of whiskey.

In addition, it will cost $17.78—not $78—and won’t be available at the Newark Airport.

As far as David Brooks’ post goes, it has been adjusted with a note that the cost he complained about probably included alcoholic drinks. Hallett shared that another Smoke House location will open in Willingboro next month.

“I couldn’t pay for this kind of advertising,” he stated. “I’m surprised [Brooks’] original post is still up. I guess I need to get myself a Twitter (X) account.” Brooks’ asinine move helped propel a Black business forward—and we love to see it.