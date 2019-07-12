Screenshot: Fox 66

In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by three separate yet equally important groups: the police, who investigate crime; the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders and the victims’ family, who often wish they could offer a can of whoop-ass to the defendant.

This is their story.

Two Ohio men furnished the plot for what would have undoubtedly been an Emmy-nominated episode of Law & Order when they decided to dispense their own courtroom justice by sentencing their mother’s killer to a short sentence of “deez hands.”

Advertisement

WFMJ reports that 62-year-old Dale Williams Sr. was in a Youngstown, Ohio, courtroom on Thursday after pleading guilty for aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart. The victim’s daughter was preparing to read a victim’s impact statement at the sentencing hearing when two of her sons leaped into action and proceeded to put a mollywhopping on the convicted murderer’s books.

Video from the court-sanctioned MMA match shows 30-year-old Anthony Dees dragging the handcuffed killer as deputies desperately tried to subdue the justice-seeking son. As officers tried to break up the melee, another man identified by WKBN as 23-year-old Jerome Stewart, jumped over the railing like a negroid Spider-Man, making it rain punches on the Suge Knight-looking Williams. Police eventually tasered Stewart while the family pleads for police to “leave him alone.”

“You killed my mama, bruh,” says Stewart as the police cleared the courtroom and restrained the dynamic duo of due process. “She took care of me. Nobody else did.”

Advertisement

In June 2017, police say numerous witnesses observed Williams crash his vehicle into Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart’s automobile and shoot her when she exited the car. Sources told WFMJ that Williams emptied his gun. Pledger-Stewart reportedly filed a police report saying that Williams had threatened to “catch her in the street.” Although the sentencing hearing was delayed, Williams still faces 23 years to life in prison.

The brothers were charged with assault and obstructing official business and will be arraigned on Monday.