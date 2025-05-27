Muni Long's Latest IG Live Pisses Black Women Off, and She Responds

Singer Muni Long is catching heat from a core part of her fanbase after a clip of the Grammy Award winning singer has Black women enraged. The R&B singer is known for making love songs and her relatable music for Black women. And now, it’s all in danger.

It all started when Long was on Instagram live addressing trolls in her comments. “It’s only ever Black women that say they don’t like my personality,” Long— real name Priscilla Renea Hamilton— said. “I’m being myself. I’m acting just like your raggedy mama and your aunties... but it’s something wrong with my personality?”

At this point, we should all know that the last group you’d want to piss off is Black women. So quickly, Black women flooded social media in complete shock that Long would come for them.

@SuburbanCuzn promised to stop listening to the “Hrs & Hrs” singer. “Let me go ahead & remove them 2 lil songs seek therapy Muni Long. I knew you were a self hating girly by looking at that nose.”

Another user, @VICKYROZAY, practically dared Muni Long to turn her back on Black women. “If you want to alienate your ‘fan base’ DO IT,” she said on X. Many folks online agreed saying Muni should be humble. “The only group who cares about you is BLACK WOMEN. Nobody else does,” @mindless_kelsy wrote. “Imagine disrespecting the people keeping you afloat and somewhat relevant.”

Even @neverstopwithshari on TikTok let Long have it! “You better watch what you say,” Shari said. She went on to criticize the singer for complaining about Black women. “It’s only Black women that know you,” Shari continued. “It’s only Black women that ever gave you a damn chance, but that can be stopped.”

Of course, all the chatter got back to Long, and in one video, the singer addressed everything. “I know I look young... but no one is gonna talk to me like that,” she said, referring to @neverstopwithshari’s video. The singer went on to say despite Shari telling her to “deal” with the negative trolls, she’s “not dealing with nothing I don’t want to deal with.”

Long continued, telling Black women, “It is okay for you to speak your mind, for you to take up space, for you to insert yourself, for you to be kind... You don’t have to raise the world.” And as the icing on the cake, Long clarified that her “core fanbase” is made up of listeners from Brazil and the Philippines... not Black women.

Despite her claims, it’s no secret Black women play a critical role in Long’s career. From showing up to her shows to streaming her music, Black women’s support of Long’s songs like “Hrs & Hrs” and “Time Machine” were integral to her overall success.

After her response, many fans came out in her defense. “The video she showed proves exactly why she said what she said,” @mirage062004 said on X. “They [Black women] are the one tearing her down! Who tf is she to tell Muni she can’t express how she feels and speaks on her experiences?”

Regardless if Long was wrong, the fact remains it’s those Black fans who ultimately have the control. If she needs any example of what success cancellation means for a Black artist, just ask Daniel Caesar, who was effectively canceled after practically daring Black folks to do so. Be careful what you wish for...