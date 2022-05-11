On Wednesday, nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards and Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted were revealed.

Per a press release provided to The Root, the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home led on the movie front with seven nominations, while RuPaul’s Drag Race racked up with four noms in the Unscripted category. But because “this is how we do it” (word to Montel Jordan), we’re gonna dive right into the Blackity-black nominees included in this year’s list. Cool? Cool.

First up, we have recent Academy Award-winning actress Ariana Debose who secured a nom for Breakthrough Performance for her role as Anita in West Side Story. Next up is Euphoria’s Zendaya, who was also recognized for Best Performance in a Show for her role on the popular HBO series. She and Tom Holland are also up for Best Kiss for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Lastly, congrats are also in order for Jennifer Hudson, whose song “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” was recognized for Best Song.

As far as the Unscripted categories go, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta is currently up for Best Docu-Reality Series. Cast members and couple Yandy and Mendeecees are also up for Best Reality Romance. For Best New Unscripted Series, Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart on Peacock is up while The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is nominated for Best Talk/Topical Show.

Congratulations are also in order for Real Housewives of Potomac cast members Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton, who are up for Best Fight.

Lastly, Lifetime’s JANET JACKSON and Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy are both up for Best Music Documentary, while Tami Roman secured a nom for Best Reality Return for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.

Fan voting is open now through May 18. The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards goes down live from Barker Hangar in LA on Sunday, June 5 at 8p.m. ET. To vote and for the full list of nominees, visit mtv.com.

