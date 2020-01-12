Mother of 50 Cent’s Rumored 'Third Son' Suing New York City After Teen Was Bullied and Beaten at Charter School

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends ABC’s Winter TCA 2020 Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on January 8, 2020. Photo : VALERIE MACON/AFP ( Getty Images )

A teenager once believed to be the “third son" of 50 Cent has allegedly been bullied and beaten in school. Now, his mother is suing New York City for millions.



Myasia Dickerson says when students at Brooklyn’s Williamsburg Charter High School got wind that 14-year-old Davian Fraser had a close association with the hip hop kingpin at the beginning of the school year, some of them started to push him around.

“It caused a big uproar in the school,” Dickerson told the New York Daily News in an exclusive interview. “The kids started to follow my son around, tried to put him on Snapchat, tried to take videos of him. They were following him to the train station.”

She alleges that on Dec. 16, four classmates approached her son near a stairwell and started pummeling him.

“He was attacked from behind as he tried to walk away … He was punched in the head and then the student proceeded to fight him and then he slammed my son’s head onto the ground.”

He received injures to his head and neck, and now reportedly suffers from emotional and psychological trauma.

In a notice of claim filed against New York City’s Department of Education, Dickerson claims that the school did nothing to protect Fraser from the abuse.

She’s now seeking $5.5 million in damages.

“Parents have the right to expect a safe environment when they send their child to school,” the family’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein told The News. “When school personnel fail to provide that, especially when they are on notice of a problem, the school is liable to that child for damages.”

The scrutiny of Fraser may be the result of 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson, III, titillating his 25.2 million Instagram followers.

Apparently, the Get Rich of Die Trying rapper met the youngster in 2016 and shared a series of posts about him on the social media platform —which have since been deleted.

“This is Davian doing his, I’m cooler then my dad look,” he captioned a photo, according E! News.



A spokesperson for the POWER actor/producer — who currerntly has two known sons — later clarified that the boy was not his child.

Though Dickerson did a lot of talking to The News about the lawsuit, there was no mention of her son’s paternity – or no one decided to dig deeper about the relationship to 50 Cent.

The 44-year-old “P.I.M.P.” rapper – nor his spokesperson — didn’t return the newspaper’s request for comment.

But Fitty (as he is sometimes referred to as) had plenty of time to promote the new and final season of his Starz drama on Instagram — and also share his thoughts about Oprah Winfrey walking away from the untitled documentary focusing on Russell Simmons’ sexual violence accusers.



“My son was hurt … And that’s the main thing here. I should not fear for my child’s safety …He’s 14,” Dickerson said about Fraser, who reportedly hasn’t been in school since the altercation.

“My son is broken,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

A department spokeswoman told the newspaper that the lawsuit will be reviewed but noted that the alleged incident occurred at a charter school not a Department of Education district school.

“We will review any litigation papers that are filed,” she said.