Morris Brown College Moves Closer to Regaining Its Accreditation After Nearly 20 Years

I’m an Atlanta-area resident who remembers how huge and devastating the 2002 demise of Morris Brown College’s accreditation was in the city and especially around the Atlanta University Center (AUC), so it warms my heart to report that the historically Black college is one step closer to winning back its accreditation after losing it nearly 20 years ago.



Fox 5 Atlanta rep orts that representatives for the college announced Wednesday that its application for accreditation was approved by the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

For folks who don’t know, in 2002, financial mismanagement issues that plagued Morris Brown’s president and top administrators led to the school’s accreditation being revoked by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. But the college has been fighting to stay alive ever since and last year, it was approved as an institute of higher learning by the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission, which, according to the GNPEC website, “authorizes and regulates the operations of in-state nonpublic and out-of-state postsecondary colleges and schools operating or offering instruction in Georgia.”

After earning the approval of the GNPEC, Morris Brown officials set their sights on getting TACCS approval. During the school’s homecoming celebration last month, fundraisers received nearly $500,000 in donations meant to help the college regain accreditation, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Morris Brown intends to become the first HBCU to earn its accreditation back 20 years after losing it,” Morris Brown President Kevin James said, Fox 5 reports. “When Morris Brown achieves candidacy status, hopefully by April 2021, it will give the college all the rights of a fully accredited college, which allows students to receive federal financial aid. Additionally, student degrees will be recognized by other schools and/or employers.”

The next step for the HBCU will come in January 2021 when representatives for the TACCS visit the campus.

Good luck, Morris Brown College. We’re rooting for you.