A group of Southern California jurors found the charismatic former NFL player guilty of the rape of a homeless woman he befriended and of engaging in lewd and indecent conduct in front of two other women, but they could not agree on another eight charges involving another two women, and a judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial.

The same jurors on Monday found Kellen Winslow II guilty of attacking the homeless woman last year on a beach in Encinitas, Calif., and of exposing or touching himself in front of two other women in separate incidents, the Associated Press reports.

But after being ordered by the judge to keep trying on eight other charges facing Winslow, including the rape and kidnapping of a 54-year-old hitchhiker and the rape of a 17-year-old years ago when he was 19, jurors on Tuesday said they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Prosecutors did not indicate Tuesday whether they intend to retry Winslow on the remaining charges. However, the judge denied a request from Winslow’s attorneys to dismiss those charges.

Winslow faces upward of eight years in prison on the charges of which he’s already been convicted.

During trial, prosecutors called Winslow — the son of San Diego Chargers great Kellen Winslow and an NFL player in his own right who played for four NFL teams between 2003 and 2014 — a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” who felt emboldened to prey upon women due to his fame.

Winslow, 35, was charged last year with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, lewd conduct and public exposure involving multiple women. The crimes allegedly took place over a span of 15 years from 2003 to 2018, including one Winslow was accused of committing while he was out of bail on the other charges.

Winslow, who played for the NFL’s Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets teams, either outright denied the charges or claimed the encounters were consensual.