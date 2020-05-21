Missing Sports? Watch Some of These Anime

Graphic : Viz Media

Around this time of year we’d typically be wrapping up the basketball season and in the midst of the baseball season, while pretending we care about tennis in the lead up to Wimbledon . Obviously, that ain’t happening and with The Last Dance wrapping up last Sunday, there really isn’t much going on in the world of sports.

Advertisement

Fear not though, if you’re really fiending for some sports the good folks at Crunchyroll sent a list of sports anime that can get you through the drought. Whether you like boxing, basketball or baseball, there’s something for you.

Screenshot : Viz Media

Advertisement

Miss Seeing People Catch Hands? Try Megalo Box

Megalo Box made quite a stir when it was released two years ago and for good reason. The world building, animation quality and story all make for one certified banger. The show follows Junk Dog/Joe as he fights his way from an underground boxing tournament to the world of Megalo boxing. It’s basically boxing but the fighters wear mechanical frames called Gear on their arms that makes their hits more deadly. The fights go hard and Joe’s quest to not only enter but win the Megalonia tournament is compelling. If you’re in the mood to see some hands being thrown, you can’t do much better than this. With season two confirmed to be on the way, there is no better time to get caught up on what is, in my opinion, one of the coolest anime to be realized in the last few years.

This Record-Breaking Duvet Cover Wants to Spare You the Hassle of... Read on The Inventory

Screenshot : Crunchyroll

Tired of Running Simulation Mode on 2K? Here’s Kuroko’s Basketball

Kuroko’s Basketball is one of the most anime-ass sports anime in the game and that’s what makes it grest. The story goes that there was a middle school team labeled “the generation of miracles.” Each member of the team is essentially the handle god, with each boasting some specialized skill set. There was an unnoticed sixth man, Tetsuya Kuroko, whose skill set is being so mediocre that no one notices his passing game. The show follows the Seirin Private High School basketball team as first year students Kuroko and Taiga Kagami attempt to lead them to victory and in the process become some of the greatest to ever do it. The show is wildly entertaining from start to finish and I would definitely recommend it to those dismayed at the lack of playoffs.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Funimation

Still Feeling Some Way About Opening Day? Watch MIX

Baseball is usually well underway by this time of the year. While baseball has never been my bag, I understand it plays quite a huge role in some folks summertime traditions. I find the best baseball stories tend to have some emotional underpinning and MIX is no different. The story follows step brothers Touma and Suichirou, two of the best players on the Meisei High School baseball team. As the story goes on and the team’s goal of making nationals become more in reach, the more you learn about the tragic backstory of the siblings as they try to honor their father’s legacy. If you’re looking for a solid baseball story, here you go.

Advertisement

All of these anime can be easily found for free on Crunchyroll. If you’re missing sports or just getting tired of TV shows do yourself a favor and watch more anime.

