'Miss You So Much': Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Beautiful Mother's Day Tribute After Losing Mom to COVID-19

There are two surefire ways to make grown men cry: either deprive them of a haircut for two months and counting—thanks, coronavirus!—or play Boyz II Men’s “A Song for Mama.”

On Sunday, as social media was flooded with loving tributes to mothers all across the globe, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns took the time to recognize his own. Set to “A Song for Mama,” the two-time NBA All-Star posted a beautiful, four-minute Mother’s Day montage that put their once-inseparable bond on full display.



On his Instagram stories, he also shared a text message he had once received from his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, on Christmas morning.

“My son, It seemed like I closed my eyes for just a moment and suddenly a man stood where a boy used to be,” she wrote. “I [may] not carry you in my arms anymore but I always carry you in my heart. You are the sweetest present life has ever given me.”

In April, the 24-year-old lost his mother after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. She was 58.



Prior to her death, Towns posted a video on YouTube urging the public to take the virus seriously.

“This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself,” he pleaded at the time. “Practice social distancing. Please don’t be in places with a lot of people. [...] It’s deadly. And we’re going to keep fighting on my side, me and my family, we’re going to keep fighting this. We’re going to beat it. We’re going to win.”

Such an inconceivable loss is difficult for many of us to fathom, but our thoughts and prayers remain with Towns and his family.