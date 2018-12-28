Photo: Clive Brunskill (Getty Images)

Mike Tyson likes the marijuana legalization legislation that has been passed in the state of California, and to show that, he is inviting folks to come thmoke at his muthic fethival in the desert next year.

In case that was unclear, Mike Tyson plans to host the Kind Music Festival at his yet to be opened Tyson Ranch Resort in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., in February 2019. The festival is being described as “an all-ages music festival that embraces California’s updated cannabis regulations.”

Tyson Ranch Resort is not yet open, according to the Press-Enterprise, but when it is, it will be 400-plus acres and feature luxury glamping, an entertainment complex and a cannabis research and design facility.

Cannabis won’t actually be sold on the festival grounds when it debuts Feb. 23, but alcohol will, and people 21 and over are invited to bring their own weed to smoke if they so desire.

The festival will also feature food trucks; a “Chillville” section with 100 specialty bean bags; and a fun zone with inflatable rides, obstacle courses, mazes, bar area and a vendor village. The music lineup for the event is set to be announced on Jan. 2, and a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Standing United, a nonprofit addiction and homeless charity.

General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Hopefully Kind Festival can avoid some of the pitfalls of other big name festivals, such as the High Times Southern California Cannabis Cup—which ran into issues when organizers did not get the proper permits to have weed at their event on time.

I was one of the many who purchased VIP tickets to the High Times event even before they announced the musical lineup, only to be told two days before the event that weed for purchase would actually not be available as advertised. Instead, they too encouraged people to bring their own stash—but let’s be honest: Who is going to lay out that kind of cash for a “weed” festival if they have to bring their own weed?

I ended up having to file a dispute with Chase to get my money back.

Although recreational weed is legal in the state of California, it is up to individual cities as to whether or not they want to allow it in their town. A Google search shows that Desert Hot Springs does, in fact, have recreational dispensaries, and Assembly Bill 2020—which Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law—goes into effect on Jan. 1, allowing the state to authorize cannabis events at any venue that has local approval. However, it has not been confirmed whether Desert Hot Springs has given such approval to the Kind Festival.

Perhaps that is why Kind Festival is playing it safe and saying to bring your own weed. It’s certainly a smart move, but again I have to ask the question: Why spend that type of money to go all the way out to the desert when you won’t be able to buy weed? And why bill it as a weed festival?

I guess only Mike Tyson knowth the anther to that quethion.