Politics

Mike Pence Caught on Hot Mic Asking to Carry Empty Box So He Could Look Like He’s Helping

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:Mike Pence
Photo: Susan Walsh (AP Images)

It was supposed to be a moment in which Vice President Mike Pence showed that he’s a man of the people, that he’s not too good to roll up his sleeves and jump in and help. But, who are we kidding; Pence is about as compassionate as Thanos and about as caring as his boss.

Pence joined a team to help deliver boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) outside a Virginia nursing home with COVID-19 patients on Thursday—without wearing any himself, because he’s a total asshole.

Here’s how NBC News describes the event:

Pence put a box of equipment on the doorstep of the Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Alexandria and waved inside before wheeling over more boxes and helping unload them. He was not wearing a mask or gloves while handling the packages. Other officials who were with him were also not wearing masks.

Unfortunately for Pence, he was mic’d up for the photo-op and he was literally caught asking if he could carry empty boxes to the door so he could look strong and tough and not like an asshole. Except he’s always an asshole. Always.

Just last week, Pence’s dumb-ass visited the Mayo Clinic. What’s the Mayo Clinic, you ask? Just a hospital with a strict-ass mask policy that Pence and his staff fully knew about when he entered the facility without a mask! Pence then claimed he didn’t wear a mask because he wanted to look people in the eye. I know this sounds strange, but when Pence does wear a mask, he wears it over his eyes. He also explained that he and his staff are tested regularly and he felt fine. Yep, he’s an asshole.

Pence would later admit that he should’ve worn a mask to the Mayo Clinic, basically confirming that he’s an asshole.

So enjoy the video below of the maskless Pence fake lifting boxes and trying to look strong for the cameras. He probably elected not to wear a mask so that America could see him wince while carrying a box full of air.

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

