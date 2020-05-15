Michigan NAACP Branches Call on State Senator to Resign Over Apparent Confederate Flag Mask

Photo : Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.

Last month, Michigan State Senator Dale Zorn wore what looked suspiciously like a Confederate flag for a face mask. The senator has since said that the design wasn’t a Confederate flag but the NAACP ain’t buying it.

CNN reports numerous Michigan branches of the NAACP have called for Zorn’s resignation. In a letter written to the Republican state senator, the organization called his actions “inappropriate for any elected official.”

“Following your actions, protestors wave Confederate flags and incited violence at the State Capitol,” the letter went on to say. The Michigan State Capitol has frequently been the site of armed protests over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.



Last month, The Root reported on Zorn wearing the mask and denying that it was a Confederate flag. He also shifted blame, saying that his wife made him the mask. “Even if it was a Confederate flag, you know, we should be talking about teaching our national history in schools, and that’s part of our national history.” Zorn told WLNS-TV. Apparently, Zorn is under the impression that the Civil War just isn’t taught in schools. After outcry, he would tweet out an apology.



At this point in the game, it should be obvious that repping the Confederate flag is just not the move. At 66 years old, my guy is too damn old to be acting this brand new.

