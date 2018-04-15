Photo: (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Jeffery Craig Zeigler, a 53-year-old retired firefighter, was charged with assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony on Friday. Zeigler was charged after he shot at 14-year-old Brennan Walker, who was trying to get directions to get to school after missing his bus.



As reported earlier by The Root, Brennan said he stopped at the house because he saw a neighborhood-watch sticker on the home, and thought it would be a safe space.

After Brennan knocked on the door, a white woman came to the door yelling, “Why are you trying to break into my house?”

“I was trying to explain to that I wanted to get directions to go to my school,” said Brennan, according to CNN. Zeigler then came downstairs, grabbed a gun, and fired one shot at the teen who had the good sense to run.

Brennan and Zeigler were both taken to a police station and questioned. Someone from Zeigler’s home called police and reported a “male trying to break into the house.”

As it happened, there was surveillance video from the home and it contradicted Zeigler’s version of events.

CNN reports that during Zeigner’s arraignment, Judge Julie Nicholson entered a plea of not guilty for him.



But Brennan’s mother thinks Zeigner is at guilty as hell—of racism.



“It definitely was a hate crime,” she said, according to CNN.

Zeigler was released Friday from Oakland County Jail on $50,000 bond. A judge ordered the man to stay more than 10 miles from the teenager, which means he will likely have to live elsewhere until trial. He will also have to wear a monitor and turn over all his firearms and his passport.

Of course, Zeigler is sticking to his flimsy story. He told the judge that there is “a lot more to the story than what’s being told,” and begged to be able to remain in his home.

“I would really like to stay at home, to keep my family together, I’m asking, I’m begging, please,” Ziegler said on courtroom video, according to ABC13.

However, the D.A. thinks the likelihood of Brennan running into the teen is too great.

“I don’t want this teen to be in a position of running into the man who tried to kill him,” Assistant Prosecutor Kim Collins said.

Zeigler is due back in court on April 24 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.