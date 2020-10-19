Michigan Issues Ban on Open Carry at Polling Location, Because Obviously

Photo : Burlingham ( Shutterstock )

Since an alarmingly large number of white folks have clearly lost the ability to act right, Michigan’s Secretary of State announced that people will not be able to openly carry guns at polling stations.



CBS News reports that on Friday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that openly carried guns will not be allowed “in a polling place, in any hallway used by voters to enter or exit, or within 100 feet of any entrance to a building in which a polling place is located.” She added that concealed carry guns will not be allowed in any building that already forbids them.

“The presence of firearms at the polling place, clerk’s office(s), or absent voter counting board may cause disruption, fear, or intimidation for voters, election workers, and others present,” Benson wrote in her memo. If people just absolutely need to keep that thing on them, they’ll be allowed to leave their gun in their car, provided it’s parked 100 feet away from a polling station, and they’re legally allowed to do so.



There are growing concerns within the state that there will be violence on Election Day. You know, considering that 14 men were recently arrested for plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, I’d be a little concerned too.

In an interview with Showtime’s The Circus, Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel said the state is preparing for “every potential scenario” come Election Day.

“The most important thing is this, we don’t want people to harass voters when they are in the process of exercising what is a fundamental right, which is their right to vote,” Nessel told The Circus. “And I feel like it’s my job to do everything I can to ensure there is a safe and secure vote, and I’m hopeful law enforcement will agree.”

I love that she’s “hopeful” law enforcement will actually do their job and enforce the law. That’s some real reassuring language right there.

The ban was not without protest as Joey Roberts, president of Open Carry Michigan Inc., said that the organization feels Benson doesn’t have the legal authority to ban openly carrying guns and they may move to litigate.

“There’s been some talk about some gun bans at the state Capitol and that kind of stuff, and we were aware of that, but this caught us all by surprise,” Roberts told CBS News. According to the Detroit News, the National Rifle Association said the ban would “do nothing to improve public safety.”



Bills have been introduced in both Michigan’s House and Senate to ban guns at the Capitol, after armed protesters stormed the state Capitol in April over the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Of the 14 men arrested in the kidnapping plot, two were seen at the rally in April.



As I said earlier, white folks have clearly lost their goddamn minds. Need further proof? Over the weekend at a Trump rally when the president began talking about Whitmer, a woman who was the potential victim of domestic terrorism, the crowd decided to chant “Lock her up.”



All class, those folks.



After the rally, Whitmer tweeted “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”

