Michelle Obama Shares Family Photo on Social Media, Wishing Everyone Happy Thanksgiving

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama kicked off the holiday season with great cheer by posting a family photo on social media.

On Wednesday, Mrs. O shared a group shot of her and husband, former president Barack Hussein Obama with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Advertisement

“From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” Mrs. Obama wrote on Twitter.

She has 13.8 million followers on the popular social media platform.



This year is the family’s third since leaving The White House.

According to People, the photo was taken in May before Sasha, just shy of turning 18, left for her high school prom.

Mrs. Obama has had a great year.

Her memoir Becoming became the best-selling book of 2018 and garnered her a Grammy Award nomination in the spoken word album category. (According to CNN, her husband won two Grammys in the same category, for his two best-selling books Dreams of My Father and The Audacity of Hope.)

Advertisement

On Nov. 19, publisher Clarkson released a guided journal as a companion to Becoming, as a way to help readers find their own voices with their own stories.

According to the 2019 YouGov.com poll, which surveyed 42,000 people in 41 countries, the former First Lady topped the list as the “Most Admired Woman in the World.”

Advertisement

Next year should be just as busy as she plans to join Oprah Winfrey for her upcoming Weight Watchers-sponsored wellness jaunt, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour.”