Becoming, former-and-forever first lady Michelle Obama’s new book, continues to fly off shelves. Its 3 million copies sold in the United States and Canada alone make it the highest-selling book of the year. Her book tour is selling out stadiums. Her skin care regimen is unfuckwitable.

With these facts in mind, Obama has decided to add 21 new dates to her tour. Hoping to continue the meaningful conversations she’s had from city to city in front of throngs of adoring fans and supporters, Obama (who selfishly refuses to adopt any of us) told People that she “couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities around the country and around the world.”

“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities,” she said. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”



According to the tour’s press release, Becoming’s second leg will see Obama travel to stadiums across the United States, Canada and Europe. In keeping with this year’s tour, a portion of ticket sales for each event will be donated to local organizations to make subsequent dates “as accessible to as many as possible.”