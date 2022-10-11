She may have left the White House, but our forever First Lady Michelle Obama is the gift that keeps on giving. In celebration of International Day of the Girl, she is announcing a new campaign to help educate and empower teen girls around the world to reach their full potential. Get Her There will bring everyday people together with corporations, nonprofits, and other key stakeholders to support the efforts of community-based organizations worldwide to reach teen girls. And because you’d be crazy to not want to be a part of anything Michelle Obama is doing, she’s getting a little help from a very famous friend.



The Get Her There campaign kicked off with an inspiring launch video produced by Black-ish star Marsai Martin. The clip features teens from the Girls Opportunity Alliance community talking to their 25-year-old selves about their dreams.

Let’s #GetHerThere

For Mrs. Obama, education is critical to helping young women and girls succeed, and she’s excited to partner with a rising star like Marsai Martin to get the word out. “When we launched the Girls Opportunity Alliance four years ago today, we knew the key to advancing our work was an Alliance of stakeholders coming together to support girls’ education,” Obama said. “And that is exactly what the Get Her There campaign was created to do. Working on the launch video with Marsai meant a lot to us—she has been a tremendous advocate for girls’ education and a wonderful partner to the Girls Opportunity Alliance over the years, and I am so grateful she helped produce this incredible video with her production company, Genius Entertainment. We all have a role to play in ensuring girls get the opportunities they deserve and the resources they need to get where they want to be—and I am so glad to see young leaders like Marsai taking part.”

Advertisement

And Marsai Martin sent the love right back, expressing her pride in the video and the campaign in a statement. “I am really proud of this video and being a part of the Get Her There campaign. Our work is to inspire everyone to join our movement and to let everyone know that girls’ education and empowerment are issues that we should all care about. An empowered girl can transform her family, community, and country,” she said.