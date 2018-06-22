Screenshot: Zocalo Public Square (newjimcrow.com)

Michelle Alexander, author of the best-selling book The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, will become a columnist for the New York Times Opinion pages, the Times announced Thursday.

The book has captured and still captures national attention, won the NAACP’s Image Award for Outstanding Nonfiction in 2011 and was a New York Times best-seller. No doubt the Times was already a fan of her words and thoughts.

“Michelle is the author of ‘The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,’ the book that changed the way many of us think about criminal justice and about the persistence and adaptation of forms of racial control in the United States. She is a powerful writer, a fierce advocate for a more just world and a deep believer in open-minded, searching debate over how to achieve it,” James Bennet, the New York Times’ editorial page editor, said in a press release.

Alexander seems to be warmly welcomed by the Times and its audience. We can’t wait to read her opinionated pieces.