Michael Strahan believes that when you look good, you feel good. And now he’s on a mission to help other men step up their grooming game . The Emmy award-winning television personality and NFL Hall of Famer, whose look is always on point, just announced the launch of Michael Strahan Daily Defense, a new skin and shave line for men. The products were developed in partnership with Massachusetts biotechnology company Evolved By Nature. Strahan is rolling out his line with a hydrating face and beard wash, clear shaving lotion, calming post-shave balm, conditioning beard oil, and face and neck moisturizer. The products are formulated for all skin types and retail for under $15. It is the latest launch from his Michael Strahan™ lifestyle brand, which includes clothing and accessories made for men with active lifestyles.



In a statement shared with The Root, Strahan says his new skin and shave line is intended to make men look and feel their best. “From our launch with apparel to today’s debut of a skin and shave collection, all of our products under the Michael Strahan brand are designed to help people look and feel their best. A perfectly fitting suit has always helped me feel more confident, but dressing well is only a piece of the equation. Taking care of your skin is an important component of developing a daily routine,” he said. “Michael Strahan Daily Defense grew out of my own need for a quality, hassle-free daily skincare regimen that really works. We’re proud of this new chapter for Michael Strahan™ and of these game-changing products designed for all men to encourage them to tackle the day with confidence.”

Michael Strahan Daily Defense products will be available at all CVS Pharmacy locations across the country and on cvs.com.