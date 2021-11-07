They may not be your common cast of characters on the Shark Tank, but these venture capitalists are faces we’d love to see on screen. Our favorite leading man, Michael B. Jordan, and tennis superstar, also known as the sister in our head, have recently teamed up to offer an unheard of opportunity to HBCU entrepreneurs: the chance to win up to one million dollars in cash.

MaC Venture Capital, Serena Ventures (Williams’ investment company), and an endowment from Jordan’s firm, Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, all join forces to invite HBCU graduates or current students to apply by way of submitting a business proposal. The winners will be awarded on Dec. 18, during the nationally broadcasted finals of the QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase, live on TNT.

In a press release statement shared by Revolt, general partner at Serena Ventures states that “HBCUs are an integral part of our educational ecosystem and have long been centers of entrepreneurial excellence. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael B. Jordan and MaC Ventures on highlighting the brilliant student and alumni founders.”

A total of six different companies will lend their executives to mentor participants on their final proposals including: Harlem Capital Partners, Thirty Five Ventures, and Cake Ventures.

“Talent is ubiquitous but access to opportunity is not,” shared MaC Venture Capital General Partner Michael Palank. “Two of our partners are HBCU alumni and we could not be more excited to uncover and support the amazing entrepreneurial talent we know is thriving at these universities.”

In a Variety interview circulated this past September, Jordan shared, “Invesco QQQ and Turner Sports have been amazing partners in helping bring this experience to life,” he continued. “I grew up watching basketball games on TNT, so I am confident they will deliver this set of games to a true audience of basketball fans and their families in an exciting way.”

HBCU basketball and future HBCU billionaires? Oh, you know we’re tuning in. And if you’re interested in pitching your startup, you can do so here, but hurry, registration closes November 15th!



