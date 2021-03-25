Miami Heat Become 1st NBA Team to Announce Fully-Vaccinated Sections for Fans, Beginning April 1

A view of the Miami Heat logo on the court during Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena on May 22, 2013 in Miami, Florida. Photo : Mike Ehrmann ( Getty Images )

I got my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week, and I’ve barely been able to stay awake since. But aside from unyielding lethargy and some of the best sleep I’ve ever gotten in my entire Black-ass life, I apparently also qualify for some additional perks—and I’m not talking about a strengthened immune system.

ESPN reports that fully-vaccinated fans will soon be blessed with their own sections at Miami Heat games. The fun begins on April 1 during their home game against the Golden State Warriors, and yes, masks and social distancing will still be required.

While other teams are developing similar plans, the Heat are the first NBA team to actually put such a decision in motion. So how exactly will this work? ESPN has the details:

The Heat are devoting two sections for the fully vaccinated fans, where pods of groups will be separated by just one seat. Those fans will be admitted through a separate gate and required to show their CDC vaccination card, or proof thereof, along with valid identification. Fans will have to have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days to be eligible to be in those sections.

With vaccine segregation absolutely about to become a thing as the world reintroduces concerts and other live events, it almost sounds like the 1950s all over again. But with the NBA doing what it must to protect its bottom line while curbing the spread of the coronavirus, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is just relieved that the league is slowly returning to a state of normalcy.

“Things are moving,” he said. “All of us can’t wait until we get our building full again, and same thing for other arenas.”

If you need me, I’ll be in the vaccinated section with a large Hi-C fruit punch and a fistful of nachos.