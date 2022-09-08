The late MF DOOM’s rhyme books are legend, but a llegedly, the music executive in possession of them, is unwilling to give them up , so says the r apper’s widow.

Jasmine Dumile claims that she’s attempted multiple times to get her husband’s rhyme books back from the president and founder of Now-Again Records, Eothen “Egon” Alapatt, but he refuses to return them.

In a statement shared with Complex, Dumile wrote, “We can confirm Eothen ‘Egon’ Alapatt is illegally in possession of rhyme books owned by MF DOOM. There have been many unsuccessful attempts to get these back prior to DOOM’s passing. We had hoped after DOOM transitioned Egon would do the right thing and return the books to the family but he has continued to ignore these requests.”



She continued, “Unfortunately, Egon is not the only former associate abusing the likeness, art and life’s work of DOOM, more will be said at the appropriate time.”

Egon is also the creative director of the J. Dilla estate and is also a business partner with legendary MF DOOM collaborator Madlib, according to the Now-Again Records website.

This allegation from Dumile comes a week after Talib Kweli made similar accusations of Egon including stealing DOOM’s rhyme book, taking advantage of Black artists and attempting to block the release of Black Star’s most recent album, No Fear of Time.

In an Instagram post, Kweli wrote, “But today all I want to know is why Egon stole MF DOOM rhyme book and refuses to give it back to DOOM family, even after MF DOOM passed away. “

He continued, “MF DOOM officiated this mans wedding FOR FREE, but then later stopped rocking with him because of his devil ways. Someone tag nowagain and asking Egon why he stole MF DOOM rhyme book, he got me blocked. The era of the culture vulture is OVER.”



MF DOOM died on Halloween in 2021, but his death was not announced to the public until December 31 of the same year. Throughout his career, DOOM was known as one of the wittiest, creative and entertaining rappers to ever live. He released a countless number of classic albums such as MM… FOOD, Operation: Doomsday, Take Me to Your Leader, Vaudeville Villain and Madvillainy.

He was known by many names such as Metal Face, King Geedorah, Metal Fingers, The Villain, Viktor Vaugh and Zev Love X.

It’s unfortunate that DOOM’s family is unable to truly mourn his passing since they are still not in possession of some of his belongings. Hopefully, this situation can be resolved and we can go back to appreciating the legendary life and career of hip-hop’s greatest supervillain.