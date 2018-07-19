Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

#StillMyPresident Barack Obama has always had a way with words, even if he is only paraphrasing or repeating thoughts that others have long expressed. And while giving a speech at the African Leadership Academy in Johannesburg, South Africa, the former president became a whole ass mood after succinctly summing up many of our feelings about men and the empowerment of women.

“Men have been getting on my nerves lately,” Obama said to laughter and delight of the crowd of young African leaders.

“Everyday I read the newspaper and just think like ‘Brothers, what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us? We’re violent, we’re bullying. Just not handling our business,’” Obama sighed in exasperation. “I think empowering more women on the continent, that… is going to lead to some better policies.”

Say it for the people in the back, Mr. President!

I just have one quick question though, since we’re on topic. Does that mean that Michelle is gonna be running in 2020? (I’m kidding...sorta...Michelle doesn’t deserve this shit.)

