Melvin Gordon Facing 3-Game Suspension After Getting Charged With DUI

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo : Seth Wenig ( AP )

The Denver Broncos are cursed.

Between devastating injuries to star players like Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay and damn near everyone else worth a shit on their team, lingering uncertainty at the quarterback position and their schedule turning into a cruel game of Jenga due to the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the entire league, the Broncos season was pretty much over before it even began.

Suffice to say, Denver has little room for error. So now probably isn’t the greatest time for their starting running back to get knocked for a DUI, yet here we are.



From ESPN:

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited late Tuesday for driving under the influence and could now face league discipline as well as some questions from the team. Police records show Gordon was also ticketed for speeding — between 25 and 39 mph over the posted limit — in downtown Denver. Gordon is scheduled for a Nov. 13 court date.

You’ve gotta be a special kind of stupid to be driving at least 25 miles over the speed limit—according to the police report, his drunk ass was doing 71 MPH in a 35 MPH zone—while under the influence, but again, the Broncos are cursed. When he was pulled over, officers also reported that he was swaying and his speech was slurred. Damn, homie.

And as if a DUI isn’t bad enough, under the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Gordon is looking at a 3-game suspension.



Gordon currently leads the team in carries (65), rushing yards (281) and rushing touchdowns (3), but thanks to gaffe, he now probably leads the team in DUIs too. This is all bad and the exact type of thing the Broncos don’t need right now.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon,” the Broncos said in a statement on Wednesday. “Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”

Please don’t drink and drive, y’all.

Gordon is scheduled to be arraigned on November 13.