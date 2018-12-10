Photo: Melanie Brown (Getty Images)

Stateside fans of Melanie Brown awaiting her arrival in New York awaiting for a scheduled book signing were left hanging. Also left hanging, apparently, was a portion of her hand.

Brown, without an ounce of detail, apologized to her fans via Instagram with a caption that accompanied a photo of her right arm in a foam sling.

“Suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergency care,” said Brown, “having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling, I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY.”

Hours later, Brown signaled that she appeared to be in good spirits after the arrival of some old friends.

Considering her history of both substance abuse and spousal abuse at the hands of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, fans will be relieved to know that the source of her injuries appears benign, per TMZ. Close friend Gary Madatyan told the publication that, after waking up at night to head downstairs, Brown lost her footing on Madatyan’s narrow staircase and fell.

Both Madatyan and Taline Boyamian, Brown’s lawyer, say neither drugs nor alcohol played a role.

