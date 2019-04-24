Screenshot: ABC

Here we go again.

Earlier this month, I introduced many of you to the remarkably unremarkable Meghan McCain as such:

By any and all metrics, columnist Meghan McCain is unremarkable in every way. In fact, once you remove nepotism from the equation, all you’re left with is temper tantrums and a striking resemblance to former U.S. Senator John McCain.

And today, I return with yet another tale of Meghan McCain Meghan McCaining. Because at this point she’s absolutely graduated to a tenant in the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

On Monday, during the “Hot Topics” segment on The View, America’s favorite alabastress was discussing whether or not Mitt Romney and other Congressional Republicans would finally give the people what we want and vote to convict or impeach Donald Trump.

But I’ll allow Diversity Inc to explain what happened next.

Meghan McCain told fellow co-hosts Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg that liberals needed to move away from the Mueller report and focus on getting voters to not vote for Trump in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. During the segment, McCain went off on a tangent claiming that Democrats would get President Trump elected again because of their ongoing demonization of Republicans. This was in response to “The View’s” Sunny Hostin’s comment on Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) extremely critical statement of Trump following the report—which showed Trump repeatedly tried to obstruct the Russia probe. Hostin insinuated that the Utah senator would still likely not vote for impeachment if it reached the Senate. Romney and other Republicans, she said, will ultimately refuse to hold Trump accountable. Abby Huntsman chimed in to add that she thought the media blew the Mueller investigation out of proportion as Hostin and Joy Behar gave their opinions. Meghan McCain cut off Huntsman. “Then, what’s the problem?” McCain asked. “So, he’s the worst president in history. According to our legal analyst, there’s so much in this report that is damning and whatever. So, what’s the problem? Why is everyone so nervous about 2020? If this is just the nail in the coffin …” Joy Behar responded, “I’m afraid the Russians will steal the election again.” McCain replied, “But to me, that sounds irrational. That’s an irrational answer. Unfortunately for Democrats, you got to get out there and win over the voters you lost in the middle of the country.” Apparently, one woman in “The View’s” audience clapped as McCain rebutted and McCain turned and thanked her. “I always took Trump seriously,” she continued. “You can go back and check the receipts when I worked at Fox and on my radio show. I always took Trump seriously. This mess that we all got ourselves into, I blame the left as much as the right, and the demonizing of all conservatives in this country, all Trump supporters in every way. You’re getting him re-elected.” Sunny Hostin jumped back in asking McCain about Republican accountability for Trump’s behavior. McCain refused to answer and then rolled her eyes. McCain told Hostin that she blamed both “the left and right” for the “mess we’ve gotten ourselves into.” Everyone allowed McCain to speak until she claimed that “Trump didn’t collude with Russia.” Immediately, Joy shot back, “You know that’s not true!” and Sunny ran off a list of Trump’s alleged crimes. As she continued yelling, Whoopi Goldberg mouthed to the producers to cut to commercial so that control could be regained.

Meghan McCain, ladies and gentlemen.

If you happen to have any Tylenol on hand, you can watch the entire exchange below.