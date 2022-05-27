Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and NBA legend LeBron James are just a few of the high-profile figures who have spoken out publicly on the latest senseless school shooting in the United States. This week, Meghan Markle showed her support for the victims with a visit to a memorial erected in their honor.



On May 26, the Duchess of Sussex made her way to Texas to visit the Uvalde County Courthouse. Dressed in jeans and a t-shirt, Markle laid white flowers at a memorial honoring the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman wearing body armor locked himself inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School and opened fire. At the memorial site, Markle lowered her head at a cross for one of the 10-year-old victims, Uziyah Garcia.

The visit was personal for Markle, who is a mother of two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Duchess said, “Today, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, visited Uvalde, Texas. She took this trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.”

Although Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are no longer working members of the royal family, they continue to do what they can to show their support around the world in times of crisis. In 2019, the couple visited Christchurch, New Zealand, to pay their respects in the wake of a terrorist attack when gunman opened fire in two mosques killing 50 people and injuring dozens more. They also support humanitarian causes through the Archewell Foundation. The non-profit organization they founded in 2020 has partnered with other leading organizations on global initiatives, including distributing COVID-19 vaccines and providing food to those in need.