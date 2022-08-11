Htown Hottie, Hot Girl Meg, Tina Snow, whatever you know her as, just know this: Megan Thee Stallion is coming.

On Thursday, the Houston rapper officially revealed the name of her sophomore studio album, Traumazine, along with the cover art and tracklist for the 18-track project. The album is set to release Friday.

For the past week, fans have been speculating about the name of her album thanks to a cryptic Instagram post that shared the definition of the word “traumazine,” which is “the chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences.”

Advertisement

In a social media post, she wrote, “MY NEW ALBUM TRAUMAZINE IS OUT FRIDAY.”

G/O Media may get a commission Get $500 back in credit Last Chance: Samsung Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer Preorder Super smart washing

When you preorder the new Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer, you receive $500 in Samsung credit back. Order one, get $250 credit back. Nice! Buy at Samsung Advertisement

Along with the album title, Meg also shared some of the featured guests who will be included on the album, and trust me, she’s got some heavy hitters. They include Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye and many more.



Some of the songs on the album are singles she’s already released such as “Sweetest Pie,” “Plan B” and “Pressyrelicious.



Advertisement

On Tuesday, a trailer for the album was released that showed Megan wearing all white in what looked like a funeral. Is this a funeral for her past self or someone else? We’ll have to listen to the album to see.



Megan Thee Stallion - Traumazine [Official Trailer]

Megan has always been open about her struggles with her label, 300 Entertainment. On Wednesday she tweeted, “Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful. Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”



Advertisement



The announcement of this album comes nearly two years after the release of her debut studio album, Good News, which featured hit records “Body,” “Cry Baby” and “Savage Remix.”