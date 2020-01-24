Megan Thee Stallion Is Letting Y’all Know That She Is, Indeed, That ‘B.I.T.C.H.’ With a New Single

Photo : Carmen Mandato ( Getty Images )

Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a Ms. My Knees Don’t Quit (I made that up. It was either going to be that or “Twerkocalypse Now, ”) has just gifted the world with a new track produced by none other than the legendary duo The Neptunes.

In her new song “B.I.T.C.H”—which Megan teased last week via Instagram in a poolside freestyle— the Houston rapper gives us all the ’90s nostalgia we can handle by sampling Tupac’s “Ratha Be Ya Nigga” from his 1996 album All Eyes on Me. It’s a worthy tribute to the late hip-hop icon.



Advertisement

Meg is out here commanding all the respect she knows she deserves and letting it be known that she isn’t here for nobody’s bullshit as she amends the lyrics to Pac’s classic chorus:



“I’d rather be a B.I.T.C.H., ’cause that’s what you gonna call me when I’m trippin’ anyway/You know you can’t control me, baby/You need a real one in your life/Them bitches ain’t gonna give it to you right.”

Advertisement

“B.I.T.C.H” is the first single on her upcoming debut album, Suga. The much-anticipated album doesn’t yet have a release date, but Megan has confirmed that it will introduce a new persona named Suga—to go alongside Tina Snow and Hot Girl Meg—and will include a collaboration with Kehlani, according to Fader.

Go ’head Megan; keep letting them know there’s a new bop queen in town.

You can check out her new song here.