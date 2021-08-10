On Tuesday, Summerfest revealed the complete lineup for its 2021 festival.

Presented by American Family Insurance, the 53rd annual Milwaukee-based music festival spans across the first three weekends in September (specifically the 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 ) and boasts over 1,000 performances.

Touted as “the final wave of Summerfest,” this year’s featured acts and musical guests feature a handful of heavy hitters across multiple genres including but not limited to: Megan Thee Stallion and Polo G, Chance t he Rapper with 24kGolden, Teezo Touchdown and DJ Oreo, Dave Chappelle, Kurtis Blow, T-Pain, Fousheé, Yola, Leon Bridges, Taylor Bennett, Flo Rida, Yung Bleu, Shaggy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Sugarhill Gang, Tank & The Bangas, Big Daddy Kane, Ludacris, Jimmie Allen, Ohio Players, Charlie Wilson, Sheila E. and more.

According to Rolling Stone, organizers for the event are similarly following in the footsteps of Lollapalooza by requiring “a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours to attend the fest, including on Wednesday Amphitheater shows.” Per the official Summerfest website, masks are recommended for indoor spaces and unvaccinated people are encouraged to wear masks in large gatherings. However, kids under age 12 will be required to wear a mask, regardless of whether they’re indoors or outside.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Don Smiley in a statement.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson echoed similar statements, “Milwaukee World Festival has been a community leader and a tremendous partner in prioritizing the health of festival staff, vendors, performers, and attendees throughout their planning. We are pleased with their proactive decision to implement these additional safety measures and ensure festival goers can feel comfortable attending this beloved music fest responsibly.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit summerfest.com.



