Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Jokes About Her Shooting, Says She Is "Real Life Hurt and Traumatized"

Photo : Erik Voake ( Getty Images )

While Megan Thee Stallion is still recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, corners of the internet have responded by making light of what happened to her.



Advertisement

Twitter has abounded with memes about the shooting incident that took place in the hills of Hollywood last weekend, putting Megan in hospital and R&B singer Tory Lanez in jail on weapons charges.

On Friday the rapper said of the jokes, “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about, but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

Advertisement

A quick search on Twitter of Megan’s name shows the many jokes that have cropped up about what must have been a terrifying experience for her, and they range from the ridiculous to the disgustingly misogynistic—which is why I will not reshare them here.



“Black women are so unprotected and we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others without considering our own,” Megan added, fueling speculation about what exactly happened in the still-unfolding story about the shooting.



TMZ reports that the LAPD is now investigating the incident as assault with a deadly weapon and is looking at Tory Lanez’ role in it, but is struggling to get witnesses to cooperate.

Advertisement

From TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ...detectives have now opened an assault with a deadly weapon investigation into what allegedly happened early Sunday morning shortly before cops pulled over Tory’s chauffeur-driven SUV in the Hollywood Hills. As we reported, sources connected to the investigation say Tory allegedly shot Megan in the feet as she exited the SUV, on the heels of an argument that erupted in the SUV. Remember, Tory was arrested and booked for possession of a concealed weapon ... a handgun found in the SUV. Upgrading the investigation to assault with a deadly weapon could mean new charges are coming. Tory hasn’t been named a suspect, but our law enforcement sources say cops are lasered in on him.

Advertisement

Last week Megan revealed on Instagram that she was shot as the result of “a crime that was committed against me with the intention to physically harm me,” and said the experience taught her to “protect her energy.”



Let’s hope people can get it together and recognize that while Megan is thee Hot Girl rapper, she is also a human being and a Black woman worthy of protection and compassion.