It might be official: Meek Mill is better at catching the dreams he’s chasing than everyone else. Meek Mill (born Robert Williams) and RocNation announced in a pair of Instagram posts the launch of Dream Chasers Records, a joint venture label between the two in which Meek will serve as president and be responsible for the label, staff and crew.

“Creating a record label has always been the next step in my journey as a businessman and I appreciate Roc Nation and JAY-Z’s support on this new venture,” Mill said. “I want to take my experiences in the music industry, use them to find young, hungry talent and open doors for the next generation of artists,” Meek noted in the caption.

According to Variety, Meek—who is signed to a management deal with RocNation—will still record for Maybach Music/Atlantic, where he’s been super successful as an artist. All four of his albums have been Top 5 on the Billboard Pop Charts, and three of his albums topped the R&B/Hip Hop charts.



This new label deal comes on the heels of a recently announced ownership stake in the hat retailer Lids and collaborations with brands like Ethika and Milano di Rouge. Along with his business ventures, Meek has also become an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform, and along with RocNation founder Jay-Z, founded the REFORM Alliance in 2018. Meek has seen firsthand how the criminal justice system’s laws and policies can have a detrimental effect on both an individual’s life and career.



Meek’s own battles for his freedom from the system have become national news and a symbol of a flawed system. Recently, Meek and his legal team requested a new trial for 2008 gun and drug charges and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is also asking for a new trial in light of information that implies his prior conviction was based on bad evidence and non-credible witnesses, granting Meek some semblance of daylight.



Hopefully, at this point, it’s more dreams than nightmares for Meek Mill.

