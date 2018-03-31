Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool

Former NBA player Matt Barnes announced that he will lead a rally for unity and action around the police shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark on Saturday in his hometown.

Barnes attended Clark’s funeral on Thursday.

“I love Sacramento and this community will always be a part of me,” said Barnes. “As the father of two boys, I can’t stay silent on this issue. We clearly need to unite, organize, and act to bring the accountability that is so desperately needed. This rally is the beginning to seeing that change.”

Joining Barnes at the 12 noon PST event will be Reverend Shane Harris of National Action Network, Members of Stephon Clark’s family, community leaders and residents. It will take place at Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 I Street, in Sacramento, Calif.

Barnes is a Sacramento native and former Kings forward who retired from the NBA in 2017 after 14 seasons.