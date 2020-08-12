Master P Reflects on Becoming His Own 'Master' and Working With Tupac

“I’m constantly trying to educate myself. I’m constantly trying to master whatever I do.” — Percy “Master P” Miller

Master P is indeed a boss.

The ex-rapper, actor, record label executive and former NBA player came to prominence in the 1990s and 2000s, but as they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. In fact, it took Miller 25 years to build the No Limit empire, and his story of resilience, No Limit Chronicles, is now on BET.

Miller said that he landed an epic distribution deal with Priority Records because he understood his worth. “My grandfather taught me—he said, ‘You never do a deal when you’re desperate’” Master P told The Root.



See an excerpt of our conversation above.

No Limit Chronicles, the five-part series, continues on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Aug. 18 on BET.