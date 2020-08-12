The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth

Master P Reflects on Becoming His Own 'Master' and Working With Tupac

fleon12
Felice León
Filed to:No limit chronicles
No limit chroniclesNo Limit RecordsMaster P
Master P is indeed a boss.

The ex-rapper, actor, record label executive and former NBA player came to prominence in the 1990s and 2000s, but as they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. In fact, it took Miller 25 years to build the No Limit empire, and his story of resilience, No Limit Chronicles, is now on BET.

Miller said that he landed an epic distribution deal with Priority Records because he understood his worth. “My grandfather taught me—he said, ‘You never do a deal when you’re desperate’” Master P told The Root.

See an excerpt of our conversation above.

No Limit Chronicles, the five-part series, continues on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Aug. 18 on BET.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

