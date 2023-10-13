Massachusetts Family Demands Justice For Racist Bullying Of 13-Year-Old Student

A family in Massachusetts is demanding justice from local public schools as well as law enforcement officials after their 13-year-old Black son was subjected to racism and physical violence at Concord Middle School.

Emmy Odunze stated that he reported three different instances of racist abuse toward his son to school officials. However, he is uncertain if the alleged perpetrators ever received disciplinary action.

Advertisement

Odunze told The Boston Globe that on Oct. 3 his son was playing football with other students when a white student looked at him and said, “Look, that’s the monkey in the middle.” Moments later, that same student apparently said “‘Hey, let’s whip [Odunze‘s son] because he’s Black.”

Advertisement

In addition, Odunze claimed that a little over a year ago, a white girl slapped his son across the face on the bus a day Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. He believes this happened because his son is Black.

Advertisement

The family has hired a lawyer and Odunze has reported these gross examples of racist harassment to the police. He claims the school principal, Justin Cameron, reassured Odunze these students would be reprimanded but never explained how.

On Friday, Odunze stated that his son saw the white student who had said the racist slurs in school. When Odunze called Cameron to ask about his presence, he said that student will receive in-school suspension.

Advertisement

In a statement, schools spokesperson Thomas Lucey said school personnel work diligently to uphold diversity.

“Students, teachers, staff, and administrators are committed to creating a school culture that embraces a diverse community regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status.When incidents occur, they are always responded to with a serious and thorough approach,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“This is a racist attack. … These parents need to start talking to their children at home, they need to start watching the language they’re using,” Odunze stated. “Racism is learned.”