News

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Vetoes Bill Creating Reparations Commission…And Black Twitter is Big Mad

“I strongly believe now is not the time for another study,” Moore stated. Is this a traitor move, or the road to a bigger discussion?

By
Asheea Smith
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Vetoes Bill Creating Reparations Commission…And Black Twitter is Big Mad
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore just pulled the plug on a state-approved bill to create a commission to study and recommend reparations for the slavery and discrimination that’s taken place in America. Needless to say, Black folks are big mad.

Suggested Reading

Diddy's Ex-Assistant Spills All on Alleged Suge Knight Manhunts, Lie Detector Tests and the Rapper's 'Kingdom'
This Memphis Woman Was Celebrating College Graduation When Her Vacation Took a Tragic Turn
Denzel Washington Goes Off on a Cameraman Again and Social Media is Losing it
The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov Wes Moore
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Diddy's Ex-Assistant Spills All on Alleged Suge Knight Manhunts, Lie Detector Tests and the Rapper's 'Kingdom'
This Memphis Woman Was Celebrating College Graduation When Her Vacation Took a Tragic Turn
Denzel Washington Goes Off on a Cameraman Again and Social Media is Losing it
The Root's Exclusive Interview with Gov Wes Moore
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Moore sent his veto letter on May 16, applauding their work on the bill, however contending that “now is not the time for another study.” Instead, Moore cited his own administration’s record for supporting Black businesses with more than $816 million, pardoning 175,000 for cannabis convictions, increased funding for Maryland’s HBCUs by nearly 60% ($1.34 billion), and more.

Advertisement

Related Content

Five Things to Know About California's Reparations Proposal
California Is Moving Ahead With Reparations, but Will It Meet Our Expectations?

Related Content

Five Things to Know About California's Reparations Proposal
California Is Moving Ahead With Reparations, but Will It Meet Our Expectations?

Many on X are saying “c’mon bruh” to Moore’s decision.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the other hand, some fans saw Moore’s perspective. Some citizens have expressed that the bill may not be necessary to achieve what we need to move forward. In their opinion, we’ve done the studies before — now it’s time to make moves.

Advertisement

The House of Delegates in Maryland were elated in April after they voted to create a reparations commission that would assess the inequalities African descendants endured via federal, state, and local policies from 1877 to 1965.

Advertisement

According to the bill, the post-Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras led to “economic disparities based on race, including housing segregation and discrimination, redlining, restrictive covenants, and tax policies.” Forms of compensation could include apology statements, monetary compensation, social service assistance, business incentives, and child care costs, per Maryland Matters

Maryland wasn’t alone. California became the first state to create a reparations Task Force, passing legislation back in 2020, followed by Illinois in 2021, and New York after in 2023. It seems Moore — the only Black governor, not just in the state, but in the entire nation — fumbled the bag before we could get on a roll.

Advertisement

“We have moved in partnership with leaders across the state to uplift Black families and address racial disparities in our communities,” Moore wrote in his letter Friday. “That is the context in which I’ve made this difficult decision. Because while I appreciate the work that went into this legislation, I strongly believe now is not the time for another study. Now is the time for continued action that delivers results for the people we serve.”