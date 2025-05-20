Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Vetoes Bill Creating Reparations Commission…And Black Twitter is Big Mad

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore just pulled the plug on a state-approved bill to create a commission to study and recommend reparations for the slavery and discrimination that’s taken place in America. Needless to say, Black folks are big mad.

Moore sent his veto letter on May 16, applauding their work on the bill, however contending that “now is not the time for another study.” Instead, Moore cited his own administration’s record for supporting Black businesses with more than $816 million, pardoning 175,000 for cannabis convictions, increased funding for Maryland’s HBCUs by nearly 60% ($1.34 billion), and more.

Many on X are saying “c’mon bruh” to Moore’s decision.



On the other hand, some fans saw Moore’s perspective. Some citizens have expressed that the bill may not be necessary to achieve what we need to move forward. In their opinion, we’ve done the studies before — now it’s time to make moves.

The House of Delegates in Maryland were elated in April after they voted to create a reparations commission that would assess the inequalities African descendants endured via federal, state, and local policies from 1877 to 1965.

According to the bill, the post-Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras led to “economic disparities based on race, including housing segregation and discrimination, redlining, restrictive covenants, and tax policies.” Forms of compensation could include apology statements, monetary compensation, social service assistance, business incentives, and child care costs, per Maryland Matters

Maryland wasn’t alone. California became the first state to create a reparations Task Force, passing legislation back in 2020, followed by Illinois in 2021, and New York after in 2023. It seems Moore — the only Black governor, not just in the state, but in the entire nation — fumbled the bag before we could get on a roll.

“We have moved in partnership with leaders across the state to uplift Black families and address racial disparities in our communities,” Moore wrote in his letter Friday. “That is the context in which I’ve made this difficult decision. Because while I appreciate the work that went into this legislation, I strongly believe now is not the time for another study. Now is the time for continued action that delivers results for the people we serve.”